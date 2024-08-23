Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty: Mobile, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: call of duty

Call of Duty: Mobile — Season 8: Shadow Operatives Announced

Call of Duty: Mobile has confirmed the next season of content coming next Wednesday with the reveal of Season 8: Shadow Operatives

Article Summary Season 8: Shadow Operatives launches on August 28, 2024, celebrating anti-heroes with new maps, weapons, and perks.

New Combine Multiplayer map from Black Ops III features fast, tactical gameplay and a central courtyard battleground.

Mythic JAK-12 Rising Ashes weapon and unique Awaken Weapon Camo combine the power of ice and fire for a deadly duo.

Battle Pass Vault reintroduces Season 3 (2021) content, including Legendary MK9 and Legendary HDR with thrilling new skins.

Activision has revealed the next season of content coming to the current version of Call of Duty: Mobile, as Season 8: Shadow Operatives launched next Wednesday. The new season essentially celebrates the idea of the anti-hero, which is fitting since they'll soon be converting the game over for Black Ops 6. The new content includes a new Combine Multiplayer map, a few new weapons and abilities like the LAG 53 Assault Rifle, and the JAK-12 Dragon's Breath signature attachment, along with the Assassin Perk. Plus a Season Pass if you feel like spending money on the game. We have a few snippets of the details from their latest blog below, as the season will launch on August 28, 2024.

Call of Duty: Mobile — Season 8: Shadow Operatives

New Map: Deploy to Combine First featured in Call of Duty: Black Ops III, Combine takes Operators to a small research outpost in the Sahara Desert. Battle across two main buildings overlooking a central courtyard, taking the fight right to the middle or battling along the narrow outer lanes and tight interior spaces. Watch for enemies up on the balconies overlooking the courtyard and below the small bridge with the parked vehicle. Plus play the Uplink game mode introduced in Season 7 on Combine, the perfect map for fast, tactical ballin'. Use the mode's wall run and boost jump abilities to further gain the advantage using quicker movements and new attack angles.

New Mythic Weapon, A Unique Camo, and More

Mythic JAK-12: Incinerate foes using the Phoenix-themed Mythic JAK-12 — Rising Ashes, a weapon resembling the mythical creature complete with flaming feathers and the bird's head at the barrel. Also get the chance to earn and play as its maker, Artery, a founding member of The Dark Covenant who like the phoenix has returned after her alleged death. Plus, unlock a new unique Weapon Camo when combining the power of ice and fire by owning both the Mythic JAK-12 — Rising Ashes and the Mythic Krig 6 — Ice Drake. The new Awaken Weapon Camo can be applied to both weapons, featuring an animated iridescent design.

