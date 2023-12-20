Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile

Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile Offers Developer Update

Activision has released new details about the development of Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile, as they're preparing for a 2024 release.

Article Summary Activision unveils an update on Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile with a 2024 release.

Warzone Mobile brings high-stakes FPS action and legendary Verdansk map to phones.

Experience intense Battle Royale with 120 live players & cross-platform Battle Pass.

Optimized mobile gameplay featuring superior graphics, controls, and live PvP matches.

Activision decided to drop a brand new video for Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile today, as they provided an update on the game's development. The team is back to discuss the work they've been doing on the mobile title and its limited release. The four-minute video goes over everything they are working on as they're working toward releasing the game sometime in 2024. Enjoy the video below, as we now wait to see when it will come out.

Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile

Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile is ushering in a new era of the Call of Duty franchise with the most thrilling experience in FPS Battle Royale mobile gaming, featuring classic Call of Duty: Warzone style combat, weapons, and vehicles. Discover epic, larger-than-life maps (like the iconic Verdansk) and unique gameplay that allows up to 120 live players in a match. Powered by unified Call of Duty technology, players can use social features like friends, chat channels, and Battle Pass across platforms for a truly connected multiplayer FPS experience.

Warzone On Your Phone: This Battle Royale FPS game delivers fast and fierce Call of Duty online mobile gameplay with state-of-the-art graphics and controls. Built for the modern mobile gamer as movement, aiming, weapon handling, physics, animation, and sound have all been optimized to deliver the best performance. Squad up with your friends to fight to survive the latest era of Battle Royale!

This Battle Royale FPS game delivers fast and fierce Call of Duty online mobile gameplay with state-of-the-art graphics and controls. Built for the modern mobile gamer as movement, aiming, weapon handling, physics, animation, and sound have all been optimized to deliver the best performance. Squad up with your friends to fight to survive the latest era of Battle Royale! Drop Back Into Verdansk: The fan-favorite Battle Royale map is BACK! Deploy to multiple points of interest as the chances to jump back into the fight are limitless. Get a bird's eye view from the top of Stadium, fight through the frigid battleground in Dam, plan your aerial escape from Airport, and get a second chance at survival when you win a duel in the Gulag! Go PvP and be the last one standing in Battle Royale Mode or lead your squad to victory in Multiplayer Mode!

The fan-favorite Battle Royale map is BACK! Deploy to multiple points of interest as the chances to jump back into the fight are limitless. Get a bird's eye view from the top of Stadium, fight through the frigid battleground in Dam, plan your aerial escape from Airport, and get a second chance at survival when you win a duel in the Gulag! Go PvP and be the last one standing in Battle Royale Mode or lead your squad to victory in Multiplayer Mode! More Competition & Competitors: The matches in Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile feature some of the highest live player counts in any mobile FPS Battle Royale game. Skip the bots and put your combat skills to the test when it matters! Experience a new way to Battle Royale in this high-octane game of survival. Show off your shooting prowess and eliminate your enemies once and for all!

