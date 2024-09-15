Posted in: Crimson Desert, Games, Pearl Abyss, Video Games | Tagged: Crimson Desert

Check Out 50 Minutes of Early Gameplay From Crimson Desert

Pearl Abyss has released an all-new video for the game Crimson Desert, as they have shown off 50 minutes of pure gameplay

Article Summary Pearl Abyss unveils 50 minutes of Crimson Desert gameplay, showing cutscenes, combat, and exploration.

Follow Kliff, protagonist and leader of the Greymanes, in intense skirmishes and a gripping narrative journey.

Explore Crimson Desert's rich open world, navigating on foot, horseback, and using a new gliding ability.

Experience tactical, combo-heavy combat and immersive cutscenes in the latest Crimson Desert gameplay reveal.

Pearl Abyss released an all-new video recently for Crimson Desert, as we get a far better look at the upcoming title with a 50-minute gameplay video. This is basically a ton of content being thrown at you over the course of nearly an hour as you get to see the current build of the game while it's still in development. You get a little bit of everything from cutscenes to story points to action to exploration. The team provided a quick guide as to what you're watching, which we have for you below. Enjoy the footage while we wait for more news!

Crimson Desert – Early Gameplay Video

The gameplay begins with Kliff, the game's protagonist and leader of the Greymanes, embroiled in a fierce skirmish against the brutal Black Bears. The violent assault separates and scatters Kliff and his comrades Oongka, Yann, and Naira. In the city of Hernand, Kliff is guided to the mysterious realm known as the Abyss. In it, Kliff encounters the enigmatic Alustin and White Crow who bestows upon him a new and powerful gliding ability. The story's intensity escalates as Kliff engages in a tense duel in Hernand and then also receives a request to investigate an incident there. During his journey, he crosses paths with the Goldleaf Merchants, and the story culminates in a heart-pounding battle against Split Horn, a formidable enemy who wields devastating and lightning-fast wind-based attacks.

In addition to the rich narrative, the video showcases the expansive open world of Crimson Desert. Viewers witness Kliff navigating diverse terrains on foot, galloping across vast landscapes on horseback, and gliding through the skies — each environment brimming with detail and life. With this latest gameplay video, Pearl Abyss aims to deepen players' understanding and anticipation of Crimson Desert, following the positive reception of the game's first public hands-on demo at Gamescom 2024 by delving deeper into the open-world setting of the game. This footage further reveals the depth and variety of the game's combo-heavy combat system. Whether engaging in intense one-on-one duels or massive battles against dozens of aggressive foes, Crimson Desert promises an exhilarating, tactical combat experience. The preview is further enhanced by immersive cutscenes and voice acting, bringing the world of Crimson Desert to life.

