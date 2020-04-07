Check Out The Latest Video Game Releases For April 7-13

With another week of staying indoors under self-quarantine, we bring you this week's list of video game releases to help take your mind off things. A lot of this week's games are either re-releases or they've finally been released onto a new platform. But there are a few big titles in here, the biggest being Final Fantasy VII Remake. Check out the complete list of games we have for you here below, choose your titles wisely, and as always; have fun. Remember to stay safe as well.

Video Game Releases for April 7th

Below (PS4)

Construction Simulator 3 (PS4)

Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories (PS4, Switch)

Form (PS4)

Grimvalor (Switch)

Null Drifter (PS4)

Video Game Releases for April 8th

A Room Where Art Conceals (PS4)

Biped (PS4)

Convoy: A Tactical Roguelike (PS4, Switch, XB1)

Galaxy of Pen & Paper +1 Edition (PS4, Switch, XB1)

Pen and Paper Games Bundle (Switch)

Sharknado VR: Eye of the Storm (PS4)

Towertale (Switch)

Ubongo (Switch)

Video Game Releases for April 9th

AFL Evolution 2 (PS4)

Bridge! 3 (Switch)

Fight of Animals (Switch)

Gunbrick: Reloaded (Switch)

Monster Viator (Switch)

Troubleshooter (PS4)

Video Game Releases for April 10th

Braveland Trilogy (PS4, XB1)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4)

RMX Real Motocross (Switch)

Rush Rover (PS4, Switch)

Video Game Releases for April 11th

Space Engineers (XB1)

Tharsis (Switch)

