Cities: Skylines II Reveals Plans For End Of The Year

Paradox Interactive has revealed what's to come in Cities: Skylines II for the last patch of 2023, while looking ahead to next year.

Article Summary Paradox reveals end-of-year content for Cities: Skylines II with new maps and features.

Mod support prioritized, including a map editor and asset editor, with early access for modders.

Console versions for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S are in development to include modding tools.

Continuous improvements focused on performance, bug fixes, and expansions based on feedback.

Paradox Interactive released a new blog today for Cities: Skylines II, going over some of the end-of-year content being added shortly. The notes come from Mariina Hallikainen, CEO of developer Colossal Order, who reveals what's going to be released before the team heads out for the holidays. This includes items like improved the level of detail for multiple items, ehnancements for money being calculated and displayed, refined designs on the city and animations, as well as a holiday gift of two new maps with Sunshine Peninsula and Corral Richers. As well as a look at what they have planned for next year. We have a snippet of the info below as you can read the full blog on the game's website.

Changes Coming to Cities: Skylines II in 2024

Modding: Bringing the mod support to the game is a high priority. This includes the map editor, code modding support, and the asset editor. The asset editor is the part that is most behind the schedule, but we will continue to work on it in January. We'll be releasing Development Diaries related to the modding, and run an early access program for modders to try the tools before their release. Check out the previous WoW to sign up if you haven't already!

Consoles: The console versions of the game were delayed and we're working hard to get the performance and the stability up to par so we can bring the game on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. The console versions will also have the modding tools (minus code modding) present on release so the players on console will also be able to create maps and add custom assets.

Expansion Pass: The DLC production is currently on hold and waiting for the higher priority work to be completed, but progress has already been made on the first Asset Pack, Content Creator Packs, and Radio Stations. CCPs are, of course, created by some of our favorite content creators in the community and the content for the radio is produced by Paradox.

Performance and bug fixing: While we've progressed quite a bit on the performance and bug fixing we're still not satisfied and will continue to improve the quality of the game based on our internal findings and your bug reports and crash logs. To be honest, this is work that we'll continue throughout the lifetime of the game, as I believe there's always something we can improve upon, but the biggest remaining offenders should be sorted out during the spring.

Your suggestions/feedback: We'll be taking your suggestions and feedback on board regarding new content, features, and quality-of-life improvements that are not classified as bugs. Your feedback matters and we'll be drawing inspiration from it for the lifetime of the project, just like we did for Cities: Skylines, so let's keep the discussions going! That is the current list of priorities we'll have in 2024, though we will of course continue to keep an eye on your feedback and adjust our priorities as needed, especially when it comes to performance. We hope to bring you the features and missing platforms as soon as possible, and we'll announce timelines as we get closer to each release so keep an eye on the CO Word of the Week in the new year for the latest news.

