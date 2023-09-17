Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Cityscapes: Sim Builder, Magic Fuel Games, PlayStack

Cityscapes: Sim Builder Launches New Sandbox Mode

Need something new to do in Cityscapes: Sim Builder? The designers have added and all-new Sandbox Mode where you can do whatever you want!

Playstack and developer Magic Fuel Games released a new update for Cityscapes: Sim Builder, providing players with an all-new Sandbox Mode. The content is essentially here for you to become the ultimate mayor of whatever city you're running and have all kinds of fun with various experiences that you can create for yourself. Whatever settings and systems you feel like activating and playing through, you can turn them on and do whatever you feel like. You can read more details about it below as the update is live for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

"Sandbox Mode is the latest addition to the ever-expanding world of Cityscapes: Sim Builder, developed by veterans of the city-building genre, Magic Fuel Games. The feature gives players the freedom to design and build their dream city without constraints. This highly anticipated addition has been the top request from fans since the game's launch on Apple Arcade in May 2023 and enables both seasoned players and newcomers to explore their creative potential like never before. With an array of powerful tools at your disposal and the entire virtual city at your fingertips, the possibilities are limited only by players' imaginations."

"The Sandbox Mode launches alongside the latest Citypass, which takes players to the ancient city of Rome, allowing them to unlock a variety of the most iconic landmarks in the world. In Sandbox Mode, players have unlimited access to all building materials, ensuring they can bring their wildest urban planning visions to life. Make your own rules! Restrictions are a thing of the past. Sandbox mode allows players to fully customize a wide range of rules to best suit their play style. Play existing maps with a new twist: As well as launching with four brand new maps, the Sandbox mode allows players to fully customize existing maps that can be unlocked through playing the campaign."

