Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Deluxe Gallery Diorama Revealed by DST

Diamond Select Toys is back with an impressive assortment of new statues including the arrival of Spider-Man and his new suit

Article Summary Diamond Select Toys unveils a 12-inch Spider-Man 2 statue complete with upgraded suit and mechanical arms.

Inspired by the in-game features, the statue sports four extendable "Doc Ock" style arms and dynamic detailing.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Deluxe Gallery Diorama is priced at $84.99, with pre-orders available for February 2025 release.

Statue designed by Nelson X. Asencio and sculpted by John Cleary, interacts with Miles Morales and Venom figures.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was an impressive story, filled with webslinging fun, blood pumping action sequences, and the arrival of Venom. Peter Parker is ready for a new journey as Harry Osborne has returned from his "trip," but this time he has a little more extra baggage. That baggage was more than anyone could have thought, leading to the arrival of the alien symbiotic known as Venom. It'll take more than one spider to take him down, with Peter Parker and Miles Morales teaming up to save New York City and maybe the world. For Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Peter made some advanced upgrades for his suit with new "Doc Ock" inspired mechanical arms to help him on his crime fighting journey.

Similar to the Iron Spider suit as seen in Marvel Comics Civil War comic arc, these arms take crime-fighting to new levels, and Diamond Select Toys has captured just that with their latest statue. Coming in at 12 inches tall, this Marvel's Spider-Man 2 statue shows off the newly updated Spider Suit with extended arms as he escapes some symbiotic goo. A lot of detail is packed into this dynamic statue, and it gets a $84.99 price tag. Spider-Man fans can bring some of this wall-crawler in February 2025, and pre-orders are live online and at your Local Comic Book Store.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 – Deluxe Gallery Diorama

"A Diamond Select Toys release! Game on! The second in a trilogy of PVC statues based on the hit Spider-Man 2 video game, this Gallery Diorama of Spider-Man is packed with action! With his four mechanical arms extended and firing a line of webbing, this approximately 12-inch diorama interacts with Miles Morales and the upcoming Venom, but displays just fine on its own. Featuring detailed sculpting and paint applications, it comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Nelson X. Asencio, sculpted by John Cleary!"

