Pine: A Story Of Loss Has Been Signed To New Publisher

It was confirmed this week that indie game Pine: A Story Of Loss has a new publisher, as Fellow Traveller will take on the duties.

Game tells a woodworker's tale of grief with silent storytelling.

Pine: A Story of Loss slated for Q4 2024 on Switch, PC, mobile.

Interactive puzzles blend with seasonal changes and vivid memories.

Indie game publisher Fellow Traveller announced this week it would take on publishing duties for Made Up Games' latest title, Pine: A Story of Loss. This particular game is going to be a heavy-handed one as players will experience the story of a woodworker who is grieving the passing of his wife, told through beautiful animation and unspoken interactions and scenes. Based on the trailer that was released, which you can see above, this feels more like a cinematic experience than a game, but it's not quite a visual novel either. We have more info on the game here, as it will be released sometime in Q4 2024 for Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile.

Pine: A Story of Loss

Alone in the forest glade where he made a home with his wife, a woodworker struggles to move on as his simple daily chores are interspersed by cherished memories of a past life. As each season changes, the woodworker must prepare for what's to come. Tasks such as collecting water, thatching the roof, or planting crops each bring back vivid memories of his wife. Desperate to not let her memory disappear, the woodworker captures these moments in beautiful wood carvings. Yet, while each one is a promise to her memory, they soon become a dangerous obsession.

Designed to be enjoyed in one or two sittings, Pine immerses the player in the woodworker's world with environmental storytelling, ambient soundscapes, and an original musical score. Everyday chores, such as tending to his garden and gathering wood for the next winter, are conveyed through interactive puzzles and mini-games, with beautiful landscapes that transform with the four seasons. Pine's artwork features impressionistic environments inspired by works such as the likes of N.C. Wyeth. These gorgeous backgrounds contrast against the clean character animations of the game, inspired by classic comics such as Tintin.

