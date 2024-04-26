Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Astral Radiance, machamp, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Astral Radiance In April 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Hisui-themed cards of Sword & Shield - Astral Radiance in April 2024.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, which came out in May 2022, are doing now in April 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Machamp V Alternate Art 172/189: $107.34 Origin Forme Palkia V Alternate Art 167/189: $40.92 Origin Forme Dialga V Alternate Art 177/189: $38.51 Beedrill V Alternate Art 161/189: $24.48 Double Turbo Energy Gold Secret Rare 216/189: $24.17 Irida Full Art Trainer Supporter 186/189: $22.73 Hisuian Sneasler V Alternate Art 175/189: $19.53 Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 210/189: $17.38 Trekking Shoes Gold Secret Rare 215/189: $16.68 Irida Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 204/189: $15.84

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Starmie V Character Super Rare TG13/TG30: $38.57 Garchomp V Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $20.68 Galarian Moltres V Character Super Rare TG20/TG30: $5.99 Zacian V Character Super Rare TG21/TG30: $5.87 Galarian Articuno V Character Super Rare TG16/TG30: $4.80

We are seeing multiple Sword & Shield sets see jumps in value this month. The chase card of this set, Machamp V Alternate Art, has seen a $20 increase this month alone, now surpassing the $100 mark once again after what seemed to be a permanent drop. Both of the Origin Forme Alt Arts have also seen a significant increase in value that shows the collectors' eyes are on SWSH despite the Scarlet & Violet era cards not seeing as much of a secondary market.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

