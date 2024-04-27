Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: cyan worlds, Riven

Riven Remake Provides First Official Gameplay Trailer

Get a better look at the remake of Riven as the latest trailer shows off how the game will play compared to the original.

Article Summary New trailer for Riven remake released by Cyan Worlds, showcasing early gameplay elements.

Riven is an updated version of the 1997 classic, enhancing the narrative and puzzle experience.

Features include deeply immersive environments, stunning graphics, and intricate storytelling.

Simultaneous development for both flatscreen and VR ensures a versatile immersive experience.

Indie game developer and publisher Cyan Worlds released a new trailer this week for the remake of their classic game Riven, as we get a better look at how the gameplay will unfold. The video goes for about three minutes, showing off a few early aspects of the game without getting into too many spoilers, as we see a grand difference in the modernized version of the massive puzzler title. Just watching it brings back the uneasiness of running around this map again. Enjoy the trailer as we're still waiting to see when the game will be released this year.

Riven

Riven is a modern remake of 1997's monster hit Riven: The Sequel to Myst, and a love letter to the classic narrative-driven puzzle games of the '90s. When exploring the decaying age of Riven, Cyan Worlds wants the player to feel like an archeologist, slowly unraveling the many mysteries of the D'ni and Rivenese mythologies. Through careful exploration of Riven's five enigmatic islands, players will uncover clues, decipher foreign languages, and immerse themselves in the game's intricate lore. Riven encourages players to lose themselves in its world and find solutions to the game's puzzles through careful and profound reflection, examination, and contemplation of the environment.

Intricate Storytelling and Mind-Bending Puzzles: Challenge your intellect with Riven's cunning puzzles woven throughout its narrative.

Challenge your intellect with Riven's cunning puzzles woven throughout its narrative. Immersive Environments and Stunning Graphics : Explore surreal islands, each meticulously crafted with unparalleled attention to detail, from dense, lush jungles to awe-inspiring caverns.

: Explore surreal islands, each meticulously crafted with unparalleled attention to detail, from dense, lush jungles to awe-inspiring caverns. An Expanded World To Explore : Encounter an immersive and visually stunning world that will captivate newcomers and reveal new mysteries for long-time fans.

: Encounter an immersive and visually stunning world that will captivate newcomers and reveal new mysteries for long-time fans. Fully Re-imagined Gaming Experience : Experience Riven like never before, with free movement through a real-time 3D environment. Whether you're a seasoned adventurer returning to Riven or a newcomer eager to explore Riven's mysteries for the first time, this immersive and visually stunning world will captivate you.

: Experience Riven like never before, with free movement through a real-time 3D environment. Whether you're a seasoned adventurer returning to Riven or a newcomer eager to explore Riven's mysteries for the first time, this immersive and visually stunning world will captivate you. Truly Immersive Experience Developed in Parallel for flatscreen and VR: Cyan Worlds is simultaneously developing the flatscreen and VR versions of the game to ensure a high-quality experience regardless of players' platform of choice.

