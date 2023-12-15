Posted in: Conan Exiles, Funcom, Games, Video Games | Tagged: conan, Conan Exiles – Age Of War

Conan Exiles Adds Major Update Including PvE Siege

Funcom has a new update out for Conan Exiles, as players will be able to experience all kinds of new content in Age of War – Chapter 3.

Article Summary Funcom launches Age of War - Chapter 3 update with PvE Siege for Conan Exiles.

Experience a fully destructible fortress and combat the Stygian commander.

New tavern feature with NPCs, camel mount, and unique cosmetics in Battle Pass.

Engage in colossal chess with life-sized pieces or expand with Aesir buildings.

Funcom has released a new update this week for Conan Exiles, adding some cool content as part of the third major update for its current season: the Age of War. The biggest addition to the game for Chapter 3 is the new PvE Siege, as you'll be able to take on many of the soldiers in a massive battle. You'll also be able to experience a fully destructible fortress and take on the leader of an invading empire for the first time in the game's history. We have more details below, along with the launch trailer, as the content is now live.

Conan Exiles: Age of War – Chapter 3

The fortress, built using player-building pieces, is fully destructible, just like in PvP. However, in this case, the player takes on a battalion of elite Stygian soldiers in a fully PvE encounter. Bring down the walls with simple weapons, explosives, or even trebuchets, then face down the Stygian commander. In addition, players can now breathe life into their bases by building and opening their very own tavern. Once the barkeep has been freed from an enemy purge camp and brought to your tavern, this dynamic area will, over time, fill with NPCs that you can hire to join your ranks. No longer does the wheel of pain need to be the main source of followers.

Journey into a vast wilderness teeming with danger and adventure on the back of the brand new camel mount, the third unique mount in Conan Exiles. Chapter 3 brings its own new paid Battle Pass and Bazaar cosmetics, letting you expand the Aesir building set to create epic wooden longhouses straight out of legend. Unique tavern decorations, an expanded dungeon set, emotes, pets, cosmetic armor and weapons, and more await. And for something completely new, get the colossal chess board and challenge both friend and foe, complete with life-size board pieces.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!