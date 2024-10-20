Posted in: Conan Exiles, Funcom, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Conan Exiles: Age Of Heroes

Conan Exiles: Age of Heroes Adds Voiced Companions

A new update for Conan Exiles: Age of Heroes has been released, providing some cool upgrades such as fully-voiced companions

Article Summary Conan Exiles: Age of Heroes introduces fully-voiced companion characters.

Experience unique perks and questlines with these new companions.

Update revamps worker thralls into interactive, dynamic inhabitants.

Explore expanded Argossean building sets in the Bazaar item shop.

Funcom revealed a new free update has been added to Conan Exiles: Age of Heroes, which adds a few key elements to help give a better gameplay experience. The biggest addition to this update is that players now have access to two brand-new, fully-voiced companion characters that will help them on their journey. Both of these come with unique perks and questlines unique to each character, essentially giving you a couple of new adventures to go on. They also added fully revamped worker thralls to create living, bustling player settlements, so the places you visit feel like an actual city and not just a place marker on the map. The update is live right now.

Conan Exiles: Age of Heroes

Since the release of Age of Sorcery in 2022, the content of Conan Exiles has grown significantly, with the addition of Sorcery, new encounters, clan hoards, the siege of al-Merayah, tavern building, fatalities, and several major or complete system reworks for things like combat, loot, and purges. And this is without mentioning the mountain of cosmetic armors, weapons, building styles, and more. In the Age of Heroes, players will emerge from the ashes of war into a new dawn. Heroes across the Exiled Lands need help. Find them, and take on their quest to gain their loyalty. As you accompany them on their journey, these fully voiced characters will each gain unique perks based on your actions and decisions.

The second major feature in Age of Heroes transforms worker thralls from static workstation improvements into living, breathing people with needs and reactions to the world around them. Witness your base turn into a bustling city populated by your followers. In addition, a large expansion to the Argossean building set has been added to the Bazaar item shop, including the beautifully detailed observatory, along with many other unique looks, from Pictish weapons and armor to interior decorations.

