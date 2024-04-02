Posted in: Conan Exiles, Funcom, Games, Video Games | Tagged: conan

Conan Exiles Releases New Launch Trailer For Chapter 4

Funcom released a few new details and an official launch trailer for Conan Exiles as Age Of War – Chapter 4 comes out today.

Article Summary Conan Exiles: Age of War - Chapter 4 launches with an action-packed trailer.

The Sacred Hunt Event introduces a new hub, enemies, and story.

New Fatality system and expanded Purge events enhance combat.

Improved Battle Pass with rewards for common in-game actions.

Funcom has released an official launch trailer and some additional details for Conan Exiles: Age of War – Chapter 4, as the content goes live today. The trailer, which you can check out here, has more of the gameplay you'd expect from the barbaric world of Conan The Barbarian, with new additions to the cosmetics and forts, new challenges to face, a new event to take part in, and more. Enjoy as the content is now live!

Conan Exiles: Age Of War – Chapter 4

The Sacred Hunt

The Sacred Hunt Event, with its new hub area, new enemies, and story, makes use of other features introduced in the Age of War, such as the Player Tavern. This marks one of the recent foundations upon which future updates can build, where new characters from far and wide can drop by for the player to interact with. If you build your tavern, one such character will arrive in Chapter 4, shedding light upon the presence of strange new beasts stalking the wild. Followers are another foundation which Chapter 4 has improved, through more intuitive behavior, controls, and commands.

Additional Content

The world of Conan the Barbarian is brutal, and with the new Fatality system, it is on full display. In this feature inspired by the fatalities in Age of Conan, players can finish off dazed enemies with bloody spectacle through a variety of unique new animations, depending on the weapon used. The Purge system has also been expanded. Slay powerful sorcerers before they drop a conflagration of meteors upon your base, and stop lock-picking thieves that open the way for the rest of the purge. Wield new defenses such as the powerful ballista to hold back the enemy. To give players far more freedom, the Battle Pass progression system has been overhauled, making almost all common actions in the game provide Battle Pass experience, such as harvesting resources.

