Conor McGregor Is The Latest Target In Hitman: World Of Assassination

Hitman: World Of Assassination has a brand new Elusive Target added to the game today, as Conor McGregor takes center stage.

Article Summary Conor McGregor stars as ‘The Disruptor’ in Hitman: World Of Assassination.

New Elusive Target mission set on the Isle of Scale, available until July 29.

McGregor voices and provides his likeness for his in-game character.

Free access to the mission in Hitman Free Starter Pack and DLC available.

IO Interactive has released the latest update for Hitman: World Of Assassination, as Conor McGregor becomes the latest Elusive Target for you to hunt down. A revamp mission on the Isle of Scale, it will be your job to hunt down this MMA fighter known simply as The Disruptor, a multi-millionaire who has started a feud with the CEO of a prominent tech company. This put a target on his back which you'll now be aiming for. McGregor lent his voice and likeness for the role, so spotting him won't be that hard. But it also presents a problem of when to take him out. Which you'll have from today until July 29 to accomplish.

Hitman: World Of Assassination – Conor McGregor

The Disruptor mission brings players back to the island of Sgàil during a conclave of the secretive Ark Society, an organization composed of the world's most rich and powerful people. The target is the multi-millionaire MMA fighter, known as "The Disruptor," who is to participate in a fight against the CEO of Quantum Leap and combat sports enthusiast, Tim Quinn. Fearing that the whole ordeal will ridicule Tim Quinn, stakeholders at Quantum Leap have tasked Agent 47 to take down The Disruptor before he strikes, for the company's best interest. The mission is available to play, for free, for newcomers to HITMAN in the Free Starter Pack, with the possibility of replaying the mission as many times as they wish, for the mission's duration. Hitman: World Of Assassination players can access The Disruptor mission for free. The Disruptor DLC pack is also available starting today, the 27th of June, which will, among others, grant Hitman World of Assassination players permanent access to the mission as part of the Elusive Target Arcade.

"The age of the Disruptor is here! I had a lot of fun creating the character and bringing him to life. I can't wait for players to try to take him down – Agent 47 is in for the fight of his life," shared McGregor.

"We are beyond thrilled to bring Conor to Hitman: World Of Assassination. Players are really going to enjoy this new mission, which blends the best of Hitman: World Of Assassination with the raw charisma and energy of one of the most successful athletes in the world. I'm excited to see our players diving it this new mission and enjoying what the team has created." said Hakan Abrak, CEO at IO Interactive.

