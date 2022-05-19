Corphish Can Now Be Shiny In Pokémon GO For All Players

Many Pokémon GO players may not be aware that a very limited event resulted in the release of a new Shiny Pokémon this month. What happened and what species can now result in a burst of sparkles? Let's take a look at the details.

It's Corphish. Pictured to the left, you have a standard Corphish. To the right, the reddish-purple version of the Pokémon you see is indeed Shiny.

It happened as Pokémon GO Safari Zone Seville, which is the first new Safari Zone since the pandemic. (The caveat here is that Niantic has hosted make-up Safari Zones that were held late last year, but these events did not allow new tickets to be sold and did not deviate from the content given to ticket holders who experienced the remote versions of these events.) This Safari Zone introduced Shiny Corphish as its main new release, with some Unown letters also available in their Shiny forms for the first time. Note, though, that Unown do not retain their Shiny-capability outside of events, so the new Shiny Unown aren't worth noting unless you were at Safari Zone Seville or know someone who went that will be able to facilitate trades.

This shows a major return to in-person events that we will see Pokémon GO continue with over the summer. Niantic has already announced in-person GO Fest 2022 events that will feature new and exclusive Pokémon not available in the worldwide digital version of the event. So far, we know each in-person GO Fest event will introduce a new Shiny with Panpour, Pansage, and Pansear and will offer players an encounter with Sky Forme Shaymin while those playing the digital version will get Land Forme Shaymin.

The great part about this for those who can't attend is that when these events release new Shinies, they are unlocked for all as well. Now, the only problem is finding a Corphish encounter.