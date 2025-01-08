Posted in: CORSAIR, Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: CES 2025

CORSAIR Shows Off Multiple Products During CES 2025

CORSAIR decided to show off multiple electronics across several areas at CES 2025, with the XENEON EDGE LCD Touchscreen being a highlight

Article Summary Explore CORSAIR's XENEON EDGE LCD with touch features, enhancing display functionality.

Discover RMe and HXi Series PSUs, offering cutting-edge efficiency and modularity.

Check the robust 5000T Series mid-tower cases, designed for modern PCs.

Upgrade storage with the EX400U USB4 SSD and personalize DRAM visuals.

CORSAIR revealed multiple items at CES 2025 this week, as they have a number of interesting additions to their upcoming lineup of electronics. The big one that made an impression was the XENEON EDGE LCD Touchscreen, which you see here, giving you a quick display of several items from your PC to have at a glance and activate at a touch. The team also showed off the EX400U USB4 External SSD, the DOMINATOR TITANIUM Wave Accessory Kit, and the Custom Lab memory. We have more info on all the items shown below, as you can check them out in Las Vegas this week.

XENEON EDGE 14.5" LCD Touchscreen

The XENEON EDGE 14.5" LCD Touchscreen is a versatile display device that enhances the flexibility and functionality of any build. This vibrant screen features a native resolution of 2560×720, delivering sharp and clear visuals for a wide range of uses, including monitoring system metrics, chat channels, calendars, weather apps, and gaming. Connecting to your system via USB Type-C DP-Alt Mode or a standard HDMI port, the XENEON EDGE can be installed inside your case at a 360mm radiator mounting point for a sleek look, affixed externally with the built-in magnets for easy access, and can be used on the desktop with its included stand.

The XENEON EDGE's compact size and multiple mounting options make it ideal for a variety of setups. The display supports both vertical and horizontal orientations, integrating seamlessly into your build. Its five-point multi-touch capacitive touchscreen offers an intuitive and interactive experience when used externally, functioning as a standard Windows touchscreen display for added versatility. Combining premium functionality with sleek aesthetics, the XENEON EDGE 14.5" LCD Touchscreen is an excellent choice for those seeking a dynamic and adaptable display to complement their high-performance systems.

RMe Series ( 2025 ) Power Supplies

CORSAIR expands its power supply lineup with the updated RMe Series, tailored to meet the needs of modern high-performance systems. Available in 650W, 750W, 850W, and 1000W capacities, these fully modular PSUs deliver Cybenetics Gold-certified efficiency. Equipped with a native 600W-capable 12V-2×6 connector (450W on the 650W model), the RMe Series supports current NVIDIA RTX 40 Series GPUs and is ready for future RTX 50 Series cards, eliminating the need for adapters and ensuring any upgrades are seamless.

The RMe Series is ATX 3.1 compliant and PCIe 5.1 compatible, ensuring compatibility with the latest hardware standards and offering long-term reliability. Premium 105°C-rated capacitors provide stable, dependable power, while a seven-year warranty offers added peace of mind. These PSUs are also exceptionally quiet, achieving a Cybenetics A noise rating, with Zero RPM Fan Mode keeping the 120mm fan stationary at lower loads for near-silent operation.

Compact and versatile, the RMe Series suits a wide range of builds. Its efficient design allows more space for cables, and the embossed, low-profile cables with combs simplify cable management, ensuring a clean and streamlined installation. With advanced features, full modularity, and cutting-edge compliance, the RMe Series will deliver exceptional performance and reliability for years to come.

CORSAIR 5000T Series Mid-Tower Case

Stand out from the crowd with the newly-updated version of the smoothly contoured 5000T Series of mid-tower cases, delivering an unforgettable view of your system with support for the latest reverse-connector motherboards. Building on the success of the original 5000T design, this updated series offers two distinct versions to suit different needs. The vibrant iCUE LINK 5000T LX RGB comes pre-equipped with Aurora RGB Lighting, LX120 RGB fans, and an iCUE LINK System Hub for effortless connectivity. In contrast, the 5000T ships without any pre-installed fans or lighting, allowing users to choose their own cooling and lighting setup.

Both versions are available in black or white, offering a clean, cable-free look and excellent cooling potential. Removable front and roof airflow panels offer optimal ventilation, while the spacious interior is compatible with ASUS BTF, MSI Project Zero, and Gigabyte Project Stealth motherboards. These cases support up to 10x 120mm or 4x 140mm fans, along with multiple radiators, including options for up to 360mm radiators in the front or side.

Builder-friendly features, such as the CORSAIR RapidRoute cable management system, streamline the building process by allowing cables to be routed through a single hidden channel for a tidy finish. Additional features like vertical mounting support for your graphics card, integrated GPU Anti-Sag Bracket, tool-free hinged side panels, and ample storage options enhance the building experience. With two combo drive trays and three SSD mounts, the 5000T Series provides everything needed to craft a stunning, high-performance PC.

HXi Series ( 2025 ) Power Supplies

CORSAIR has unveiled updated versions of its legendary HXi power supplies with dual 600W-capable 12V-2×6 GPU power connectors to easily handle modern dual-GPU setups and the anticipated demands of next-generation GPUs. Both the 1200W HX1200i and 1500W HX1500i PSUs will be updated in Q2 to offer dual 12V-2×6 connectors, providing ample power for potent gaming PCs packing high-end GPUs and CPUs. The modular cables have also been upgraded to an embossed design, allowing for increased flexibility and easier cable management.

The updated HXi power supplies are quiet and efficient, boasting a 140mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing fan and up to 92% efficiency thanks to their Platinum rating from Cybenetics. At low and medium loads, the fans can run in Zero RPM mode for near-silent computing. Adventurous PC builders can set a custom fan curve using the powerful CORSAIR iCUE software.

These fully-modular power supplies are ATX 3.1 certified and PCIe 5.1 compliant, so they're efficient and reliable. Japanese electrolytic capacitors, rated for temperatures as high as 105°C, help ensure long-lasting, reliable performance even under the most demanding workloads. HXi power supplies come with a lengthy 10-year warranty, providing peace of mind and the knowledge they will last through multiple builds.

EX400U USB4 External SSD

The CORSAIR EX400U USB4 External SSD redefines the upper performance bracket of portable storage, delivering lightning-fast data transfer speeds of up to 4,000MB/s sequential reads and up to 3,600MB/s sequential writes. Perfect for editing high-resolution videos, transferring large data files, or recording directly to the drive, the EX400U offers exceptional performance in a compact, portable form factor. Supporting USB Type-C and compatible with Thunderbolt 4 and higher, it ensures seamless connectivity across a wide range of PC, Mac, and mobile devices.

Ideal for on-the-go professionals, its compact size pairs with a plug-and-play setup requiring only a single USB Type-C cable (included) for power and data. The EX400U is also MagSafe compatible, and its USB Type-C interface allows a direct connection with the Apple iPhone 15 and later, making it a versatile tool for mobile content creators. With CORSAIR SSD Toolbox software for advanced drive management and a three-year warranty, the EX400U combines speed, reliability, and convenience in a sleek design.

CORSAIR Custom Lab DRAM

Expanding the boundaries of customization, CORSAIR has unveiled an exciting addition to its CORSAIR Custom Lab, now offering personalization for DRAM. Users can tailor the appearance of their memory with a total of eight striking design options, available across Black, White, or Gray VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 modules. The process begins by selecting the memory's capacity, speed, and latency, followed by choosing from a range of aesthetic designs. Initial options include speeds of 6,000MT/s or 6,400MT/s with CAS latencies ranging from 30 to 36. It's the designs that represent a significant expansion, offering enhanced personalization for users looking to match their memory modules with their overall system aesthetics and style.

The initial curated designs include Cherry Blossom and Sci-fi Light, available in all three base colors, alongside Sci-fi Dark and Respawn, which are exclusive to Black DIMMs. Developed in collaboration with the HID team, these cohesive designs offer a variety of stylish options to complement diverse setups. CORSAIR plans to introduce additional designs soon, giving users even more opportunities to customize their hardware. This initiative reinforces our dedication to innovation and personalization, enabling enthusiasts and gamers to express their individuality like never before.

DOMINATOR TITANIUM Wave Accessory Kit

CORSAIR is delighted to introduce its second top-bar kit for its award-winning DOMINATOR TITANIUM DDR5 memory, with the DOMINATOR TITANIUM Wave Accessory Kit. Providing a sleek, premium upgrade for existing memory modules, the Wave Accessory Kit includes a pair of durable metal top bars, each featuring a distinctive wavy RGB LED lightbar that enhances the visual appeal of any system. Installation is quick and straightforward, delivering a bold, refreshed look in just minutes. Perfect for DIY enthusiasts, the lightbar disassembles easily, providing customization options for unique designs. With its high-quality construction and unique light bars, the Wave Accessory Kit ensures a seamless and stylish enhancement to DOMINATOR TITANIUM memory.

