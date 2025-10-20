Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Little Corners, Meteor Pixel, Secret Sauce

Cozy Stickerbook Game Little Corners Confirms November Launch Date

After having released a free demo, the cozy stickerbook game Little Corners has been confirmed for release this November on Steam

Article Summary Little Corners, a cozy stickerbook decoration game, launches on Steam this November.

Customize diorama rooms using hundreds of themed stickers, from taverns to tea rooms.

No timers or stressful goals—relax, create unique spaces, and enjoy chill lofi beats.

Discover hidden stickers, join community challenges, and share creations with others.

Indie game developer and publisher Meteor Pixel, with co-publisher Secret Sauce, have confirmed the launch date for their latest game, Little Corners. If you don't remember seeing this one, the game is a cozy decoration title where you get to design your own nook however you see fit, based on what you're given and the kind of room it is. The teah dropped a demo for Steam Next Fest to prepare for this news a week later; the game will launch on Steam on November 13, 2025. Enjoy the latest trailer here showing off more of the game.

Little Corners

Design a cozy space for visitors to sit back and relax in with the Adventurer's Tavern diorama. Choose from a wide variety of themed stickers including fixtures, furnishings and items including great goblets of ale (or apple juice), candles to up the snug vibes, and only the finest, splinter-free wooden stools that money can buy. You can also hop on over to the Ceremony Room level and show off your love for our amphibian friends. In this diorama, inspired by traditional Japanese tea rooms, select stickers such as chill frog statues of all sizes, paper lanterns, musical instruments, and possibly the snuggliest-looking Shiba Inu in video games.

Peel and place hundreds of stickers in this welcoming sticker craft decoration sim. There's no timer, no pressured objectives, just a neat pile of sticker sheets and your imagination. Begin with a blank space and let your creativity bloom as you bring these corners to life. Chill out to lofi beats as you satisfyingly peel and place old furniture, sleepy animals and trinkets around the room. Uncover secret stickers by experimenting with new combinations and layouts.

Take your time and get lost in a series of relaxing corners such as a boisterous adventurer's tavern, a mystical alchemist's tower and a relaxing winter cabin. Enjoy the chill original soundtrack and let your biggest worry be 'now, where exactly does this cauldron go?' Try some different combinations, who knows what you might find? Decorate your workspace with a range of backgrounds and mats and use the in-game screenshot feature to share your creations with the community. Join in the fun on Discord with regular challenges to show off your designs and let your creativity flow.

