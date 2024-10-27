Posted in: Conventions, Critical Role, Events, Games, PAX Unplugged, Tabletop | Tagged: PAX Unplugged 2024

Critical Role Joins PAX Unplugged 2024 Programming

PAX Unplugged revealed that Critical Role has joined the 2024 programming, as they revealed multiple additions ahead of the December event

Article Summary Critical Role joins PAX Unplugged 2024, featuring Matthew Mercer and Ashley Johnson previewing Daggerheart.

Exciting panels include NFL & MMA stars merging sports and gaming communities at the Kelpie Theatre.

Acquisitions Inc. performs live, followed by JoCo and Paul and Storm in PAX Unplugged's first concert.

Top game developers like Games Workshop and Ravensburger showcase titles; check out the PAX Rising Showcase.

Penny Arcade and ReedPop revealed more additions to PAX Unplugged 2024's programming, as Critical Role has been added to the lineup. The team confirmed that both Matthew Mercer and Ashley Johnson will be on hand to provide a first look at Daggerheart, while also confirming the event will have a new edition of Penny Arcade's D&D play show Acquisitions Inc., and the first live concert at Unplugged with Paul and Storm. We have more info below, along with an updated schedule on their website, as the event will take place from December 6-8 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.

PAX Unplugged 2024 – New Programming Additions

This year's schedule features three full days of panels, with Critical Role's Matthew Mercer and Ashley Johnson offering a first look at the upcoming TTRPG Daggerheart. Hear from the team publishing a lost tabletop game from a legendary sci-fi author in "Kurt Vonnegut's GHQ: The Lost Board Game" on Friday at 4:30 pm in the Kelpie Theatre. Former NFL player Johnny Stanton and former professional fighter Tank Tolman will talk about how to join disparate enthusiast worlds in "Athletes in Tabletop: Walking the Jock/Nerd Binary" on Saturday at 10:30 am in the Kelpie Theatre, with more announcements anticipated before the show kicks off.

The fun continues on Friday and Saturday nights, with the latest live edition of Acquisitions Inc., the long-running Penny Arcade Dungeons & Dragons show full of surprises and ornate costumes from the players on stage. Saturday night will also feature the first concert in PAX Unplugged history, headlined by Jonathan "JoCo" Coulton ("Still Alive" from Portal, The Spongebob Musical, "Code Monkey," and more), alongside long-running comedy music duo Paul and Storm performing live.

Illustrious tabletop game developers and publishers also take over the show floor, including Games Workshop (Warhammer), Dice Throne (Marvel), Ravensburger (Disney Lorcana), CATAN Studio (CATAN), and R.Talsorian Games (Cyberpunk franchise). Check out a curated selection of up-and-coming titles as part of the PAX Rising Showcase. Round out the weekend and experience Classic Cardboard, a collection of renowned board games attendees can play together. Witness high-stakes gaming tournaments, including the Omegathon, a weekend-long tournament featuring multiple games. Newcomers to the tabletop gaming world can visit the Learn & Play area, led by a group of the industry's biggest names.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!