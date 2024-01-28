Posted in: Crunchyroll Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ponpu, Yuppie Psycho

Crunchyroll Game Vault Has Added Two More Games

The Crunchyroll Game Vault has added two new awesome indie titles to its library as subscribers can now play Ponpu and Yuppie Psycho.

Ponpu delivers a modern twist on classic action puzzles with boss battles.

Yuppie Psycho offers a dark corporate satire adventure in a dystopian 90s.

Both games support multiple languages and controller or touch screen controls.

This past week, Crunchyroll added two new games to the Crunchyroll Game Vault, as subscribers now have access to a couple of new indie titles. The company has added Ponpu and Yuppie Psycho, two games we have played and enjoyed over the past few years, as one will give you a high-energy action puzzler, and the other will give you nightmares climbing the corporate ladder. We have more info on both of them for you here as they are now live.

Crunchyroll Game Vault: Ponpu

Inspired by the classic action puzzle gameplay, Ponpu takes the concept in a new direction, adding new mechanics and features while packaging it in super-slick, hand-drawn graphics. Play through the epic single-player campaign where you'll face off against some of the coolest boss fights you've ever seen, in a race to defeat the almighty Duck-God and to stop him from resetting the universe.

A fresh take on a classic game concept

An epic campaign with massive bosses

Deathmatch – The Last Ponpu standing wins!

The most epic egg-based arsenal ever witnessed!

Intuitive touch screen controls as well as full support for game controllers

Supported Languages: English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Japanese, Portugues, Russian, Polish, Turkish, Simplified Chinese

Yuppie Psycho

Join Brian Pasternack, a young man with no future in a dystopian 90s society, on his first day at one of the world's largest companies, Sintracorp. Uncertain, unprepared, and massively unqualified, will Pasternack have what it takes to shine in Sintracorp's hierarchy? It all depends on how he performs on his first assignment… and whether he survives it. During his unconventional employee orientation, Pasternack discovers what his new job really entails: hunting a "witch" whose powers made the success of the corporation possible in the first place, but who now seems to have returned to torment its employees. Brian will meet all kinds of odd characters, escape from terrible creatures, and unravel the hidden secrets of Sintracorp's dark past.

Familiarize Yourself with Your Workspace: Use the elevator to discover who's working and what's lurking on every floor of Sintracorp.

Learn Office Protocol: Learn when to chat, when to work, and when to cower in terror from otherworldly beings.

Engage in Watercooler Conversation: Investigate your co-workers and discover their sordid, blood-soaked secrets.

Consider your five-year goal: Only you can choose how this story will end, so make your decisions carefully!

Assess health and safety: Use different light methods to light your path and reveal what is breathing in the dark.

Conduct a Rigorous Personal Assessment: Find clues, solve riddles, discover new paths – all without letting the Witch catch you!

Intuitive touch screen controls as well as full support for game controllers

Supported Languages: English, Spanish-Spain, Korean, Russian, French, German, Japanese, Portuguese-Brazil, Turkish, Ukrainian, Italian, Galician, Simplified and Traditional Chinese

