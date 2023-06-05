Posted in: Games, Kabam, Marvel Contest Of Champions, Mobile Games | Tagged: Kabam, marvel, Marvel Contest of Champions

Dani Moonstar & Lady Deathstrike Arrive In Marvel Contest Of Champions

Two new mutants come to Marvel Contest Of Champions, as Dani Moonstar and Lady Deathstrike have entered the fray.

Mobile developer Kabam announced a new update for Marvel Contest Of Champions as they have added Dani Moonstar and Lady Deathstrike. One of Wolverine's former deadly foes, as well as the X-Men's former Psyche and later Mirage, have been added to the game, giving you two new mutants to play with. Well, technically, Deathstrike is more tech than mutant in this incarnation. Moonstar will be added to the game on June 15th, with Desthstrike coming in on June 20th. In the meantime, we have a trailer showing off their skills and more info on both characters below.

"While on a diplomatic mission for Krakoa, Sunspot, and Warlock are attacked by a band of Mutant mercenaries led by Lady Deathstrike. The duo wind up crash landing on the barren wastelands of Battleworld where they encounter an unexpected ally – Dani Moonstar! Working together, these heroes will need to outwit and outmaneuver Lady Deathstrike and her mercs to escape Battleworld and return to Krakoa safely. But escape is not so simple for the former New Mutants. When the trio discovers a mysterious escape pod containing the World Seed, a powerful Asgardian artifact, they realize their survival may decide the fate of the entire Battlerealm. Will Dani be able to face her fears and secure the Seed, or will it fall into the hands of Lady Deathstrike and doom The Contest? Find out in Strike Fear in Marvel Contest Of Champions!"

Dani Moonstar is a prominent member and occasional leader of the New Mutants. She's a proud member of the Cheyenne people and a Mutant who manifested powers of illusions as a teenager. Originally she struggled with her illusion-based powers because they would only manifest as other people's greatest fears. Now she has mastered her abilities by channeling them into powerful Neural Arrows as she fights for Mutantkind with the X-Men.

Yuriko Oyama, in a desperate attempt to punish Wolverine for stealing her father's legacy, transformed herself into a cyborg. Now, armed with powerful healing capabilities and deadly adamantium claws, Yuriko has forsaken her humanity and adopted the title of Lady Deathstrike.

