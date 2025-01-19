Posted in: Games, Good Shepherd Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: Moroi, Violet Saint

Darkly Comedic Game Moroi Planned For Q1 2025 Release

The darkly comedic hack-and-slash odyssey Moroi has released a new trailer, as plans are to release the game sometime in Q1 2025

Developer Violet Saint and publisher Good Shepherd Entertainment let players know they were aiming to release Moroi sometime in Q1 2025. The game has been billed as a "darkly comedic hack-and-slash" where you enter what feels like the most Northern European Metal fantasy game you'll probably see for years to come. This thing looks bloody, gruesome, barbaric, and just awesome all around. While we wait for them to slap a date on this game, you can check out the trailer and info here.

Moroi

Descend into the shadow-choked depths of Moroi's Cosmic Engine, a maddening labyrinth of twisting corridors and forgotten horrors. Plagued by amnesia, your name, past, and sins are beyond memory, shrouded in darkness. As you claw your way through this realm of torment, you face grotesque inhabitants in a land where dark-as-night humor is the only silver lining. Cling to your sanity in an otherwise deteriorating existence styled as grimdark fantasy, a subgenre of fiction distinguished by bleak, dystopian settings and scenarios. Wage war against Moroi's battalions of mages, guards, and the cursed undead while wielding a gruesome arsenal of unorthodox weaponry. Tear through the flesh of your foes with the jagged teeth of a hellish duck or unleash a storm of projectiles with the aid of a flying brain. Around every corner lies an unexpected discovery or new instrument of death.

The labyrinth's horrors extend beyond the bloody thrill of combat, conjuring otherworldly environments, eccentric acquaintances, and puzzles calling for unconventional approaches. Moroi's trials forgo mere riddles and sliding blocks and embrace macabre solutions like drinking blood, forcing regurgitation, or scavenging through innards to forge deeper into the Cosmic Engine. Each puzzle has its own clever solution, often awarding triumph in exchange for suffering. Engage with the Cosmic's bizarre residents to uncover the secrets of their twisted world, savoring moments of dark humor to lighten the unrelenting dread. Escape is your only hope, the key to uncovering the grim truths that bind you. But tread carefully – the choices you make will carve your path toward one of multiple endings, shaping a fate that may prove more harrowing than the Cosmic Engine itself.

