Posted in: Events, Games, Indie Games, Summer Game Fest, Video Games | Tagged: PC Gaming Show, Summer Game Fest

Everything Revealed During The PC Gaming Show 2025

The PC Gaming Show 2025 took place this afternoon, revealing over 60 trailers during their enarly three hour livestream for Summer Game Fest

Article Summary Every major reveal and trailer from the PC Gaming Show 2025, including over 60 new and upcoming titles.

Fresh world premieres and deep dives into standout games like Ambrosia Sky, Ratatan, The Alters, and more.

Highlights on unique genres: roguelikes, co-op shooters, survival sims, rhythm action, and automation games.

Essential coverage of exclusives, expansions, and surprise announcements direct from the PC gaming event.

Adding to the never-ending Summer Game Fest livestreams we've had to sit through (over 20 hours at this point), the PC Gaming Show 2025 took place this afternoon. The showcase revealed over 60 titles, many of them world premier trailers, while a few were updates or recaps from things we'd already seen during Summer Game Fest 2025. You can see the full livestream video here, and the full list of everything they talked about below.

Ambrosia Sky

Ambrosia Sky is a first-person sci-fi "clean-'em-up" that weaves a haunting tale of humanity's fight for survival. Players take on the role of Dalia, a deep-space disaster specialist dispatched to her home, The Cluster, a crumbling space colony in the rings of Saturn. Her mission: clean up an unpredictable alien fungus contamination, research its strange origins, and lay the colony's many victims to rest. Blending innovative action with intimate themes like death positivity and survivor's guilt, Ambrosia Sky asks the player to contemplate the symbiotic relationship between humankind and nature.

Far Far West

Rodeo on down to the Far Far West to blast monsters, sling spells, complete missions, and collect bounties, working as a team of robo-bounty hunters to get in, get out, and get paid. Team up with friends in 4-player co-op to track down dangerous targets, bring home the goods and claim your yee-haw'd-earned rewards. Survive dusty deserts, canyons, and swamps in gunslinging showdowns against foolhardy foes, while encountering haunted mines, reanimated skeletons, and deadly storms at every turn. Explore cursed lands, complete daring contracts, and hop aboard the ghost train to push deeper into a weirdly Wild West. Use powerful playing cards to wield deadly magic, switching seamlessly between six-shooters and fireballs, and combining shooting with spells to survive waves of enemies and powerful bosses.

Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition

Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition adds all-new enhanced features to the content of Neverwinter Nights Diamond Edition. Slink through the shadows as a deadly half-elven rogue, wield fearsome magics as a powerful gnomish sorcerer, vanquish your foes as an armor-clad dwarven paladin… whatever hero you create, incredible adventures await. Discover magic, wonder, and danger at every turn on your own or with friends in these classic Dungeons & Dragons adventures.

Fresh Tracks

Fresh Tracks invites players to strap on their skis for a non-stop music-driven adventure! Journey through the snow-covered land of Norwyn accompanied by powerful Mythics, who transform the world, the stories, and the soundtrack so your trail can change from a blazing metal anthem to a theatrical orchestral tragedy, or a shimmering pop ballad, depending on who is with you.

Terminull Brigade

Terminull Brigade is an action-roguelike co-op hero shooter set in futuristic digital worlds. Dive Into The Nullverse, Master Your Rogueteers to make the last stand against unfolding shadow algorithms. Choose your Rogueteer, unite in the virtual realm, and participate in the rebellion to free enslaved digital worlds. Your destinies are coded in ones and zeroes. Launch the Terminull and free the Nullverse.

Ratatan

Ratatan is a rhythm roguelike action game that combines rhythm games and side-scrolling action, with online co-op gameplay supporting up to 4 players. An intense battle unfolds with over 100 characters fighting in a massive melee. Let's defeat the enemies together!

Moomintroll: Winter's Warmth

When Moomintroll unexpectedly wakes up early from his winter hibernation, he finds himself completely alone for the first time, in a world he barely recognizes. The familiar landscape of Moominvalley is now cloaked in the frosty veil of the Lady of the Cold. Initially seeking someone to care for him and longing to banish winter, young Moomintroll reluctantly embarks on a journey into the unknown, learning to forge new friendships and help those in greater need than himself.

Necesse

Build, quest, and conquer across an infinite, procedurally generated world. Necesse is a top-down sandbox action-adventure game, with settlements to establish and dungeons to explore. Play alone or with friends and fight monsters and bosses, mine rare ores, craft magical equipment, build an army, recruit specialists for your colony, and more!

Den of Wolves

Den of Wolves is a cooperative heist FPS where you and your friends operate as criminals-for-hire in Midway City, an unregulated innovation zone. You take advantage of the growing need for "unauthorized errands" created by rival business entities in this corporate haven. With Den of Wolves, we are creating an action-packed techno-thriller – a session-based cooperative heist shooter where you can make your mark whether you have 20 minutes or 2 hours to play.

All Systems Dance

Automation is not the answer; DANCE is the key to disruption! Help liberate citizens of a consumption-obsessed, corporate dystopia in All Systems Dance: an expressive dance battle adventure. Connect moves, express yourself, feel the music. Join The Movement. The revolution will not be choreographed.

Spooky Express

Plan the train route for the world's spookiest theme park! Transport monsters to their destinations — but don't let them bite the passengers or you'll have a grave problem.

The Rogue Prince of Persia

The Rogue Prince of Persia is an action-platformer roguelite that takes the iconic wall-run and acrobatic combat from the beloved Prince of Persia series and crams it into a juicy, fast-paced, 'just one more run' adventure by Evil Empire – a studio that cut its teeth working on post-launch content for one of the most acclaimed action roguelites out there.

Enginefall

Enginefall is a multiplayer social sandbox game combining high-stakes PvP, survival crafting, and long-term progression. Start as a "tailie," trapped in eternal servitude aboard a massive mega-train, and fight to rise through the classes, take the engine, and become the conductor. Whether you focus on shooting and raiding, make friends and build alliances, or craft the ultimate base and gear, every new train is a chance to carve your own path to freedom.

EVE Frontier

In EVE Frontier, CCP Games is creating a deep player-driven sandbox for a new era. Cast into a cruel and brutal cosmos, you have been lost to time and lost to light. To survive, you will need to explore, exploit and expand in the face of perpetual annihilation. The Frontier is a shattered region of space, warped by the presence of supermassive black holes gravitationally bound in a macabre dance. Rogue AI infests its depths; corrupting and consuming the remnants of what still stands.

Skyrig

SkyRig is a floating rig builder set deep in the hostile atmosphere of a storm-wracked gas giant. Players in SkyRig take on the role of a Thorne Industrial Mining Corporation commander sent to Cirrus-7b, an untapped gas giant brimming with opportunity. With only an orbital platform and their AI assistant Birdy to guide them, players build fully modular rigs, extract exotic gases, and descend through increasingly deadly atmospheric layers in search of the theoretical and elusive super-fuel, Virellium.x

Kaizen: A Factory Story

From the creators of puzzle games Opus Magnum and SpaceChem, Kaizen is another masterfully engineered game, tasking players with designing, building, and optimizing production lines in factories across Japan. Build calculators, camcorders, arcade machines, and more as you attempt to rise through the ranks in 1980s Japan. Players step in the shoes of the young, Indiana-born David Sugimoto as he begins his very first job at Matsuzawa Manufacturing following a family friend connection. Initially promised an impressive position with the international sales team during Japan's economic boom, David instead finds himself thrust into rookie factory work — and he has much to learn.

Dawn Apart

Dawn Apart is an automation and colony sim set on a fully destructible voxel planet. During the day, players expand towering industrial complexes and automate production lines. At night, they must defend their settlements from the very corporation exploiting them.Dawn Apart is a space colony and factory sim with fully destructible environments. Mine, automate, and defend your settlers, or lead a rebellion against the very corporation pulling your strings…

Modulus

In the factory automation game Modulus, players build every piece from the ground up with building-block modules. Cut, color, stamp, and assemble these modules to design an impressive factory with your own creative twist. There are no fixed recipes in Modulus. Players produce each construct from the very modules they manufacture, resulting in a highly personalized approach to factory-building. Witness these structures rise and construct in real time, with each block becoming a visible part of the design. The more complex the buildings, the more advanced the modules must become.

Generation Exile

Generation Exile is a turn-based city-builder taking place aboard a generation starship where instead of extracting more and more natural resources to meet your populace's needs, you only have what you brought with you. Rebuild the ship's fragile ecosystems before the ship reaches the end of its journey. Procedurally generated characters and storylines mean that every journey — spanning several hundred years — will be uniquely yours.

The Alters

Jan Dolski is a simple worker who faces impossible odds. Crash-landing on a distant planet, stranded and alone, he seems trapped with no way out. Jan's only hope for survival is to employ additional helping hands on board his mobile base… but how? Improvising as he goes, Jan uses the local Rapidium substance to create alternate versions of himself: The Alters. Have you wondered how your life would change if you chose a different path in the past? Who would you become? Jan Dolski is about to face answers to these questions, which makes the predicament he is in even more daunting. Each one of his alters has a different personality and background, as his life path is a result of a specific change in Jan's life. To return home, Jan must not only get along with his alters but also face some crucial choices he made in the past. The decisions he will make based on that can occasionally put someone's life at risk. The question is – are you ready to deal with the consequences of these choices?

Pathfinder: Abomination Vaults

Pathfinder: Abomination Vaults is the first-ever co-op Hack and Slash ARPG based on the Adventure Path, in which players lead iconic Pathfinder heroes into the depths of Gauntlight Keep and battle deadly abominations to reach the evil sorceress Belcorra Haruvex and end her vile schemes.

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault

Dive deep into Action-RPG with roguelike elements and a tale about new beginnings. With no coin to your name, you and the other townsfolk find yourselves stranded in the distant village of Tresna. Now, it's up to you to get back on your feet and turn your humble shop into the beating heart of the village's wealth. Explore dangerous dungeons, gather relics, sell them, and reinvest in your friends' establishments. Unlock new weapons, armor, shop decorations, and—more importantly—restore hope that things can one day turn around.

Barotrauma – Home & Harbor

The Home & Harbor Expansion will enable you to assume control of your very own deep-sea outpost – or conquer existing ones by force! Expand your outpost by adding new modules. Manage your NPC inhabitants and build workshops to establish an industry. Improve your base of operations and gain access to new technologies via a dedicated research and unlock tree. Express yourself, Barotrauma-style! Plenty of customization options will allow you to make that outpost your own. Will your outpost be an inviting and optimized habitat, or a run-down and shoddy dwelling?

No, I'm Not A Human

Sunrise. Twilight of Earth. The world is ending. Acrid auromas of sun-scorched streets fill the air. Blackened corpses gnarled into shapes of agony line streets. Peering outside is enough to scorch eyes from socket. The only refuge is in the night. But the night belongs to the Visitors.

Botsu

Are you ready to Botsu? It's the ultimate robo-sport showdown! Compete online or split-screen in a series of ragdoll, physics-based battlesports to prove your mechanical mettle. Select from dozens of event variants and face off in team-based competition to earn victorious XP and another highlight for bragging rights. Each round can have a whole host of modifiers with gadget power-ups, gravity boosters, missing limbs, water levels and even more – every match is a new challenge.x

No More Room In Hell 2

No More Room in Hell 2 is an intense and terrifying permadeath co-op journey into the eerie darkness of zombie-infested zones. As an emergency responder, you must survive, scavenge, stockpile, and fulfill your mission – then repeat, each time in an ever-changing experience. Eight co-op players spawn across one huge map, deploying their wits and deadly reflexes to unite and survive against the unstoppable forces of the undead. Players must communicate and strategize to survive, with danger lurking in every shadow. Carve your path through the horde with combat – or cunning. There are multiple ways to tackle any scenario, but character permadeath creates huge consequences for every bad decision, as the undead reacts to every move and noise you make. Draw foes away with a car alarm, lead them directly into the teeth of a trap, or go with a more forceful approach of explosive action.

Farever

Forge your legend in a forgotten realm! Farever is an online co-op action RPG set in a vast fantasy open world. Alone or with allies, explore wild landscapes and epic dungeons, build your own playstyle, craft powerful equipment, and carve your path through dynamic combat and playful platforming.

Mandrake

You are the last of the Mandrakes, a sorcerous line of gardeners. At long last, you've returned to your family's abandoned home. Make friends, tend your gardens, and put down roots. Fish, gather and delve in the wilds. Make a place for yourself, and uncover the mysteries your family left behind.

Pizza Bandit

Pizza Bandit is a unique blend of "cooking" and "shooting," adding extra spice to the third-person shooter. In this mission-based 4-player co-op third-person shooter, you embody a wannabe chef utilizing his ex-mercenary skills to fund his dream pizza restaurant.

Demonschool

Demonschool is a new-style tactics RPG where motion equals action. Defeat big weirdos in between the human and demon worlds as Faye and her misfit companions, while navigating university life on a mysterious island.

The Last Caretaker

A first-person survival action-adventure where you sail, scavenge, and rebuild in an endless ocean world. Recover lost technology, craft vital systems, and ensure humanity's future—before it's too late. You are the Last Caretaker, a lone machine reawakened after centuries of silence. The Earth is flooded, its towering megastructures rusting under an endless sky. The Seed Vaults remain, containing the last human seeds—waiting to be born. Your mission is clear: recover the seeds, reactivate the Lazarus Complex, and launch the last of humanity to the stars. But the world is not as empty as it seems. Machines still whisper old protocols, relics of the past still move with purpose, and your every step brings you closer to uncovering the meaning of your existence.

Railborn

Railborn is a survival game where you build your train piece by piece. Navigate a world entangled by branching tracks. Find rare plants to cultivate on your farms. Upgrade your train – manage its power systems, direct resource flow, and distribute water. Designed for 1 to 4 players

Voyagers of Nera

Voyagers of Nera is a cooperative survival-crafting game where you must survive a magical ocean world brimming with lost spirits and deadly monsters. Sail to distant islands, build beautiful villages and surf across the waves with up to 10 players.

Icarus: Great Hunts Campaigns

Every Great Hunt Campaign revolves around a nonlinear set of missions with a unique story to track down each boss. These campaigns can involve branching optional operations, and mutually exclusive choices. The decision you make can affect creature spawns, loot drops, unique crafting recipes, boss difficulty, and more.

Garbage Country

Garbage Country is a post-apocalyptic exploration sim from the creator of Cloud Gardens and Kingdom: New Lands. Drive across a handcrafted wasteland. Repel waves of enemy bots in tense tower-defense battles. Upgrade your car to travel further into the forgotten world buried under the dust.

DarkSwitch

DarkSwitch is a vertical city builder with a survival focus. You'll build a city in and around a great tree and defend it against the Fog. Face the challenges of limited real estate, scarce resources, and tough moral choices as you seek to uncover the mystery of the Veil.

Sprint X Strike

An action adventure game that lets you craft unique COMBOs and explore endless ways to style on your enemies with a high-speed combat system. Test your skills in fun chaotic one-vs-group battles, intense, strategic duels, and exhilarating post-apocalyptic adventure that will set your blood boiling.

Worship

Incite the end of the world as a devout zealot of an eldritch god in this multiplayer Pikmin-inspired roguelite. Don the robes of a cultist, perform bloody rituals and expand your influence over an army of followers in this cute yet grim world. Is your devotion strong enough to please the Old Ones?

Stars of Icarus

Stars of Icarus is the latest starship combat game from the team behind Guns of Icarus. In the outer reaches of space, teamwork is all you can rely on. Form a ragtag crew with friends and strangers to face off against each other in this nail-biting online PvP ship-based combat game. Choose your ship, join your squadron, customize your loadout, and become the Frontier's most lethal crew. Will you master the stars or go out in a blaze of glory?

007 First Light

This unique, standalone original story has been created by the passionate development team at IO Interactive. In 007 First Light, players will step into the shoes of a young Bond, a promising yet rebellious Royal Navy air crewman who is recruited into MI6. His sharp instincts and heroism in combat propel him into the agency's rigorous training program for the once-revered and newly resurrected elite 00 section. For the first time ever, fans will be able to experience Bond's ascent at MI6 from a young 26-year-old recruit into a full-fledged spy, immersing them in the exotic and dangerous world of espionage captured in the films. Bond's adventures will take players all around the globe, coming face to face with allies and foes (or in some cases, both), while choosing how they overcome obstacles and challenges, whether it be with brute force, cunning guile, or charming wit.

goblinAmerica

You are a solarcel—a spirit invented by the sun. You must possess every U.S. president at the worst moment in each of their lives to correct the course of history and repel the forces of Bedlam. If you do your job, nothing bad will ever happen to anyone that matters. Everybody's life can be beautiful forever.

EverSiege: Untold Ages

Reverse the Siege, Liberate Bastion. Defend against evil hordes, reclaim lost powers, rebuild ancient ruins, and adapt your tactics to break the EverSiege. A top-down action-strategy rogue-lite where choices shape every run, playable solo or up to 3 players in co-op.

Pigface

You wake up with an explosive headache in a pool of your own blood. You're Exit, a terrible woman whose awful past has finally caught up to her. Fulfill contracts for the people who drilled into your skull — guns-blazing, slow and tactical — it doesn't matter. They know you'll do whatever it takes.

TerraTech

TerraTech is an open-world, sandbox adventure game, where you design and build your own creations through a mix of crafting, combat and discovery. Design vehicles from a huge library of blocks. Scavenge, craft and buy new parts to survive and become the ultimate planetary prospector.

Paralives

Paralives is an upcoming doll house life simulation indie game for PC and Mac. Build your dream house, create some characters and manage their lives the way you want inside their homes and all around an open world town!

Lost Rift

Lost Rift is a high-stakes First-Person Survival Shooter Adventure blending base-building, cooperative PvE, and intense PvPvE gameplay. Designed for solo play and up to 5-player co-op, explore the rich, immersive, and mysterious world where every decision can alter your fate. You wash up on a beach at Pioneer's Landing, one island in a beautiful and mysterious archipelago. On your PvE island, gather resources, build a camp, craft equipment, and use the flora and fauna to survive and prepare for intense PvPvE expeditions. With a focus on player freedom, your choices will shape the evolution of your journey. The islands are yours to conquer, not just in battle but in building your legacy as a survivor.

Hell Clock

Forge powerful builds with endless loot in this relentless combination of Roguelike and ARPG. Blast through dungeons and unleash inhuman powers in a dark fantasy twist on Brazil's War of Canudos. In the 19th century, Canudos became a refuge for thousands. When its people defied the new Republic, they faced brutal retaliation, leaving 25,000 dead. Play as Pajeú, a warrior fighting to rescue the soul of The Counselor, his fallen mentor. With each descent, time warps, and your power grows as you confront the dark forces that claimed his head and trapped his soul.

Militsioner

You're an ordinary no-one, who hasn't done anything noteworthy, let alone… a crime. Must be a mistake, yet this morning you were arrested. Pack your stuff and leave as fast as possible, but be wary – every move you make is being followed by a Giant-Policeman.

Arcane Eats

A roguelike deckbuilder with a delicious twist. Think like a master chef, balancing resources as you strategically combo ingredients to subdue hungry hordes. Recruit a legendary kitchen crew, and rise through the heroic cooking guilds—before The Hunger consumes us all!

Guntouchables

The entire world has fallen and the surface has been overrun by a hostile and aggressively-evolving horde of mutants. Well, not entirely. A motley group of persevering preppers are seizing their moment of glory and holding out against the abominable threat lurking right outside the perimeter of their makeshift establishment. Guntouchables is a 1-4 player co-op roguelike doomsday shooter where every second counts. Impeccable teamwork and wise decision-making will be key to beat the overwhelming odds when facing the ever-changing enemies of the wasteland.

Ultrakill – Layer 8: Fraud

(No information was provided about this game at the time of publication)

Stario: Heaven Tower

This is the spectacle, the skyward Haven Tower. Plan and stack each layer into a self-sustaining ecosystem; establish vertical trade routes; defend towertizens against skyborne calamities. From humble shelters to cloud-piercing marvels, witness the revival of an ancient antigravity civilization.

Dispatch

Dispatch is a superhero workplace comedy where choices matter. Manage a dysfunctional team of misfit heroes and strategize who to send to emergencies around the city, all while balancing office politics, personal relationships, and your own quest to become a hero.

Wheel World

Welcome to Wheel World, where the fate of the universe rests on your handlebars. You are Kat, a young cyclist with one mission: save Wheel World from total collapse. Explore a stunning open world filled with impressive vistas, hidden secrets, and races that will test your skills. Customize your bike with an endless array of parts, from sleek speedsters to off-road beasts—there's no limit to how you can ride.

FBC: Firebreak

FBC: Firebreak is a cooperative first-person shooter set within a mysterious federal agency under assault by otherworldly forces. As a years-long siege on the agency's headquarters reaches its boiling point, only Firebreak— the Bureau's most versatile unit—has the gear and the guts to plunge into the building's strangest crises, restore order, contain the chaos, and fight to reclaim control.

Anno 117: Pax Romana

Anno 117: Pax Romana is the most ambitious installment in the series to date, and one of the largest games ever made about the Roman Empire. Players will embark on their journey as a newly appointed governor, sent by the Emperor to build and lead several provinces across the Empire, from the beautiful heartlands of Latium to the mysterious Celtic wetlands of Albion, where no civilized Roman

Baby Steps

Play as Nate, an unemployed failson with nothing going for him, until one day he discovers a power he never knew he had… putting one foot in front of the other. Explore a world shrouded in mist, one step at a time. Hike the serene mountains by placing each footstep yourself, in original physics-based gameplay from the minds behind Ape Out and Getting Over It. Take in the sights, fall in love with the local fauna, and try to find meaning in a wasted life. Get ready to fall for Nate, in Baby Steps, a literal walking simulator.x

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – Arbites

The Adeptus Arbites enforce the Lex Imperialis – the Imperial Law. Utterly unforgiving, they persecute heretics and traitors throughout the Emperor's realm. As an Arbitrator, you are a warrior of the Emperor's justice, prosecuting crimes against the Imperium with disciplined zeal. Restore order to Tertium with your Cyber-Mastiff and a devastating array of new weaponry.

Endless Legend 2

Endless Legend 2 is a fantasy strategy game where you lead wildly varied factions as they build grand empires and wage planet-spanning wars on an ever-evolving ocean world at the brink of extinction. Cataclysmic events have wrought havoc on the natural order, and the very world will change as time goes on revealing new opportunities for exploration and conquest to the bold and daring. Establish expansive cities to spread your influence and strengthen your economy, raise armies and command troops in turn-based tactical battles to overcome your enemies by force, and push forth into the unknown to uncover the dark secrets that lie at the planet's core.

Berserk or Die

You are the last soldier left on the battlefield. With enemies approaching from both sides, rally the last of your willpower in one final push to victory. Go berserk, or die! Face danger head-on as your only way to move is attacking to your left or right. Stronger foes await you in the later days of battle, so ensure to spend your gold with the nightly Peddlers to heal, purchase new weapons, obtain new relics, and survive to fight another day.

Mycopunk

A ragtag squad of robot rejects is hired by the SAXON corporation and given one last shot at profitable glory (and avoiding the scrap heap). They are the New Atlas Hazard Crew, a ramshackle squad of exterminators sent to uncover the mysteries behind a planet-wide fungal catastrophe. Embark on a series of dangerous planet-side missions to drive back the mycological menace. Could this be a simple natural disaster like they claim? And did SAXON really misfile your taxes? Or was that your own fault?

Bippo Plus

When the first batch of Playdates came online, something strange happened. All at once, the screens pulsed with an unusual pattern of TV static. Was it a software glitch? Or interference from a transmission coming from somewhere beyond our world? Now, thanks to the crank team of engineers at Panic, this mysterious broadcast signal has been decoded, and all Playdate owners can tune into and enjoy the finest TV service in the known universe: Blippo+! Blippo+ is an 11-week, live-action, over-the-top television experience. New episodes, programs, and messages arrive every Thursday at 10am PT. Channel-surf the stars and discover the staticky, radical world of Planet Blip through its soaps, sitcoms, news, weather, and talk shows. But don't touch that crank—because everything's about to get bent!

Morbid Metal

Morbid Metal, a game developed by Screen Juice and published by Ubisoft, is brave enough to ask the question: Okay, but what if we made a roguelike where you could play every character at once? A bold undertaking, and one which you can sample via its Steam Next Fest demo. Look out for Morbid Metal in early access on August 21.

Love Eternal

It can be difficult making pixel art look scary because, simply, a few blocks on a screen can only do so much. Ysbryd Games' upcoming psychological horror platformer Love Eternal, however, manages to nail 2D terror in its trailer, mostly thanks to some really unsettling images. Love Eternal has a new release window of October 2025.

Bus Bound

Bus driving sim Bus Bound is all about keeping people happy by managing a timely and eco-friendly public service, with heaps of customisation options. "Get out there, ride the bus and let your voices be heard," says the narrator above. Good luck pleasing the city council!

Atmosfar

Atmosfar is a self-described "sky-high survival odyssey" that has now announced an early access release window of sometime-in-2026. Tapping into placid, sunlit road trip vibes is a nice sell, underlined by 1-4 player co-op, base building, spare part scavenging and many more survival genre staples.

Void/Breaker

The latest Void/Breaker trailer hits you in stages. First, it's a fun sci-fi FPS with some slick movement. Then you're absorbed by its gun crafting. And then you're wowed by its destructible environments. Out later this year, Void/Breaker has a Steam demo you can play right now.

Grave Seasons

Grave Seasons is a farming sim with all the trappings, not least fishing, mining, and growing crops. You'll also get to sell your crops in town to earn yourself some money and "invest in the local economy"… and then you'll start investigating the mysterious murders cropping up throughout the supposedly cozy town.

Eyes of Hellfire

Eyes of Hellfire is Blumhouse's new multiplayer horror game where you'll solve a curse and either 'escape the lodge with your friends, betray them, or die'. That's quite the predicament, which will involve exploring the cursed setting with up to four pals, solving puzzles, and dodging ghosts… and your untrustworthy friends.

Deadwire

"Think fast, hack faster," is DeadWire's hook. And when that's wrapped in a top-down action game ribbon, with flavours of everything from Hotline Miami to Gunpoint and old school GTA, that's quite the billing. It has now also set its sights on a September 2025 launch.

Dinkum

On the grand spectrum of Stardewlikes to Crossinglikes, Dinkum falls right in the middle. You'll decorate your house and town to your liking, fish and catch bugs, and invite nine different characters to join your island. You'll also be raising crops and livestock, from cactus to wombats, and Dinkum doesn't tie you to the real world clock in the same way Animal Crossing does. Dinkum goes on sale June 12.

Void Martyrs

"May the Lord protect me from the evil within," so says the worried voice in Void Martyrs' 20-second montage shown during the PC Gaming Show 2025. As a grimdark, top-down action game where you're pitted against enemies infected by a biomechanical plague, that feels pretty fitting.

CloverPit

It's loud, it's retro, it's the so-called "demonic lovechild of Balatro and Buckshot Roulette that locks you in a rusty cell with a slot machine and an ATM". Even in its short 20-second showing as part of the PC Gaming Show 2025's montage, CloverPit is a sight to behold. It's due in the summer of this year.

Eclipsium

Burning cities, a blazing human effigy, an active abattoir, a beating heart and a consistently terrifying vibe—Eclipsium crammed a lot into its 20-second montage slot. You can wishlist it right now on Steam.

Abyssus

In Abyssus your craft and shoot and slash and blast your way through the corrupted denizens of an ancient, sunken civilization. You'll wield godly powers inside a fast-paced cooperative FPS and roguelite "brinepunk" adventure. And if any of that floats (or sinks) your boat, know that Abyssus is coming August 12 and has a shiny new demo in Steam Next Fest from June 9.

Ascendant

PlayFusion's newest trailer for Ascendant gave us a quick look at what we can expect from the chaotic multiplayer shooter—with tanks, weapons, and some funky hairdos all making an appearance. No release date as yet, but Ascendant is due to lock and load (and unload several times after that) later this year.

Mewgenics

"An endless Cat Breeding RPG from the creator of The Binding of Isaac and Super Meat Boy!" so reads the Mewgenics Steam page. The latest trailer aired at the PC Gaming Show 2025 is… well, click through the link above, have a gander, and decide for yourself. After that, note Mewgenics' release date: February 10, 2026.

Dead Reset

Wales Interactive and Dark Rift Horror's Dead Reset is a sci‑fi horror FMV adventure where death is not the end, but the key to survival. Expect gripping, choice-driven narrative and an innovative death-loop mechanic that must be seen and experienced to be believed. Dead Reset is due later this year.

Bernband

Otherwise known for its themes of dystopia, Bernband has a different view of the cyberpunk genre. The latest outing for the Sokpop Collective swaps black markets, nefarious activity and omnipresent dread for funny aliens, thoughtful world-building and a gorgeous low-fi sci-fi setting that begs to be explored from pillar to post.

Wanderburg

Wanderburg is Howl's Moving Castle if it were a roguelike where you duke it out as a castle on wheels. You're not just a castle on wheels, though, you also have a gaping maw that will eat anything and everything in front of you. Which plays into Wanderburg's roguelike, Agar.io inspirations in which your gluttony rewards you with gold to upgrade your castle with cannons, crossbows, wizard towers, flamethrowers, massive spider legs and more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!