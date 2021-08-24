Kingdom Hearts Sealed PS2 Game Available For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that primarily deals in auctions pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other such collectibles, has put a sealed, graded copy of Kingdom Hearts for the Sony PlayStation 2 console up for auction! Directed by Tetsuya Nomura and produced by Shinji Hashimoto, this game spawned one of the most elaborate crossover video game series in gaming history by blending intellectual properties from Final Fantasy Square Enix (then simply Squaresoft) with properties from Disney. Prospective bidders have until Tuesday, August 24th at 7:50 PM Central Time (or 8:50 PM Eastern Time) to place a bid on a wonderfully preserved copy of this game.

Kingdom Hearts is about a young boy named Sora, who travels across various worlds to find his friends, Riku and Kairi after their own world was consumed by darkness. Early on in his journey, he meets Donald Duck and Goofy, who are trying to reunite with the king of their realm (two guesses as to who that is!).

Some additional details about this item, according to its description from its auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website, are as follows:

Kingdom Hearts – Wata 9.6 A++ Sealed [Sony Security Label], PS2 Squaresoft 2002 USA. First game in the Kingdom Hearts series. Collaboration between Square and Disney using characters and elements from Disney animations and the Final Fantasy series. Music composed by Yoko Shimomura.

If you wish to bid on this copy of Kingdom Hearts, please kindly remember that you have until Tuesday, August 24th at 7:50 PM Central Time (or 8:50 PM Eastern Time) to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!