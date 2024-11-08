Posted in: Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games | Tagged: Darksiders, darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition

Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition Confirms Physical Edition

Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition will be releasing a physical edition for both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S this January

Immerse in 4K visuals, enhanced lighting, ray tracing, and speedy loading times with SSD technology.

Experience revamped graphics, fine-tuned balancing, and over 30 hours of gameplay with all DLCs included.

Customize Death with skill trees and gear, and explore an open world filled with epic quests and adventures.

THQ Nordic revealed that they are releasing a physical version of Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition, which will arrive in January 2025. Unlike other physical editions, this is not some giant boxed set with a bunch of physical content; it's just the disc for either PS5 or XSX|S. You can find more details about the game below, as the physical copy will be out on January 28, 2024.

Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition

Become the terrifying force that everything fears, but nothing can escape. Awakened by the End of Days, Death, the most feared of the legendary Four Horsemen, embarks on a quest to redeem his brother's name. Along the way, the Horseman discovers that an ancient grudge may threaten all of Creation. Death lives! This upgraded edition of the beloved action-adventure brings 4K resolution, ray tracing, and enhanced lighting and shadows to harness the power of today's consoles. If you're playing on PlayStation 5 with a DualSense controller, you'll also get to experience the full impact of haptic feedback, adding extra depth and immersion to every strike as Death. The game's loading times have been drastically improved thanks to SSD technology, ensuring a smoother experience overall.

Deathinitive Edition Features

Darksiders II, with all DLC included and integrated into the game, offers a total playtime of more than 30 hours.

Reworked and tuned game balancing and loot distribution.

Improved Graphic Render Engine for higher visual quality, especially in terms of lighting and shadows.

Improved and reworked level, character, and environment graphics.

Running in native 1080p resolution.

Steam Trading Cards.

Standard Features

Play Death : Become the most feared of the legendary Four Horsemen, able to destroy entire worlds and battle forces beyond Heaven and Hell.

: Become the most feared of the legendary Four Horsemen, able to destroy entire worlds and battle forces beyond Heaven and Hell. Epic Universe : Unlike anything the player has seen before, delivered in the unique style of Joe Mad.

: Unlike anything the player has seen before, delivered in the unique style of Joe Mad. Player Choice & Customization : Customize your experience with varied armor sets, weapons, and Skill Trees allowing players to create their own Death.

: Customize your experience with varied armor sets, weapons, and Skill Trees allowing players to create their own Death. Replay-ability : Explore a vast open world, complete dozens of side quests, and customize your Death with a full leveling system, Skill Trees, and endless equipment combinations.

: Explore a vast open world, complete dozens of side quests, and customize your Death with a full leveling system, Skill Trees, and endless equipment combinations. Traversal: Death is a nimble and agile character capable of incredible acrobatic feats, allowing the player to explore the world like never before.

