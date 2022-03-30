Day Of The Devs 2022 Will Return This Summer

Organizers behind Day Of The Devs announced today that they will be bringing the event back for its tenth year this Summer. It appears that, mich like the previous events since the pandemic started, this will again be held completely online as there's no mention of dates or a venue as of yet. Much like it was last year, it will again be a part of the Summer Game Fest programming lineup as one of the core elements to their series of events. We got the details below of how you can sign up to be a part of the event as a developer showing off your game, as we look forward to seeing what this year will bring.

Day of the Devs, the industry's foremost indie games showcase, is back again this Summer for Day of the Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition – marking 10 years of uniting the games community together to celebrate indie games and developers. Day of the Devs is once again teaming up with Geoff Keighley to bring the showcase to life and provide a platform for indies to reach more audiences than ever before. The Day of the Devs team is currently looking for unique, diverse and beautiful indie games to spotlight in the showcase! Developers interested in submitting their games can apply through the form here starting today until April 8. Developers from diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply and games/projects of all types and genres will be considered. In 2021, Day of the Devs : Summer Game Fest Edition provided a stage for some of the most innovative and exciting indie games of the year, including: Glee-Cheese Studio's A Musical Story, Thomas Happ Games' Axiom Verge 2, Akupara Games + Silver Lining Studio's Behind the Frame, Devolver Digital + Acid Nerve's Death's Door, Picogram + Rose City Games's Garden Story, Annapurna Interactive + Variable State's Last Stop and Something We Made's TOEM.