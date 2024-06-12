Posted in: FunPlus, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: DC: Dark Legion

DC: Dark Legion Releases New Trailer Showcasing The Story

Check out the latest trailer for DC: Dark Legion, as we get a better idea of what the story will be for this new mobile title.

Article Summary New trailer teases DC: Dark Legion's immersive story featuring The Batman Who Laughs.

Engage in a global multiplayer experience, uniting heroes and villains against a common foe.

Customize your personal Batcave and level up DC characters with gear and technology.

Pre-registration now open, with a planned launch in late 2024 by FunPlus and WB Games.

FunPlus, WB Games, and DC Comics have released a new trailer this week for DC: Dark Legion, as we get a slightly better look at the upcoming mobile game. The game will focus on what appears to be a global problem brought on by The Batman Who Laughs, as he plays games with heroes and villains within the DC Universe. The game is currently taking signups for pre-registration, as it appears the team will launch the game sometime in either late Fall or early Winter of 2024.

DC: Dark Legion

DC: Dark Legion lets players engage in a global multiplayer battle against The Batman Who Laughs and his Dark Legion. Embarking on an all-new story set in the DC universe, players are granted power by the last Monitor. They will lead DC Super Heroes and DC Super-Villains, including Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman, as well as The Joker, Lex Luthor, Black Adam, and many more against an overwhelming threat from the Dark Multiverse. As they journey to save Prime Earth from the Dark Legion, players will join forces with DC's greatest characters to strategically prepare for combat. Players can build a squad of their most effective champions to overcome the perils ahead. Players will be able to construct a personal Batcave as their base and unlock resources to customize it. They can also level up their roster of champions along the way with exciting technology and gear.

"We're excited to invite players into the heart of the DC universe and empower them to fight alongside their favorite DC Super Heroes," said Chris Petrovic, Chief Business Officer of FunPlus. "Our partnership with DC and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment opens up a world of possibilities for the kind of games we create, and we're excited that it all begins with DC: Dark Legion later this year."

