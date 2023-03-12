The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Team Up Part 32: Latias & Latios Alt Art This Latias & Latios TAG TEAM GX Alternate Art from Pokémon TCG: Team Up may be the definitive chase card of the Sun & Moon era.

Four years ago, Pokémon TCG released the ninth main series set of the Sun & Moon era. The expansion, Sun & Moon – Team Up, came out on September 9th, 2022. Sun & Moon – Team Up added quite a lot to the hobby, including a special card type that would later become the most sought-after style of chase card in the Sword & Shield era. I'm talking, of course, about Alternate Arts. Sun & Moon – Team Up also introduced TAG TEAM Pokémon-GX, which featured two Pokémon on a single card. These species shared at least one of their typings. TAG TEAM Pokémon-GX were available as standard TEAM TEAM GX cards, Full Arts, Alternate Arts, and Rainbow Rares. Sun & Moon – Team Up was also the last set to include Prism Stars. This English-language expansion was based on the Japanese set Tag Bolt and took inspiration from the Kanto-themed games Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee! Let's look back on this influential set and appreciate the artwork that would lay the groundwork for the current Alternate Art-themed era of Sword & Shield and beyond. Today, we show the biggest chase card of Sun & Moon – Team Up.

Latias & Latios TAG TEAM GX Alternate Art is not only the most valuable card of Team Up but indeed remains one of the very, very top valued chase cards of the entire Sun & Moon era. Latias and Latios are relatively popular series but it is the strength of the artwork by Sanosuke Sakumo that made this the juggernaut that it has become in the secondary market. It's simply because the card is such a clever, cute, and thematic piece that shows the two Dragons face to face, the space between them forming the shape of a heart. This card currently holds a market value of over $400.

Stay tuned for the journey through this teamwork-themed set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Team Up. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of this set.