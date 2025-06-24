Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, Scarlet & Violet - 151

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Scarlet & Violet – 151 in June 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Generation One-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - 151 in June 2025.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past few months, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyperdrive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – 151, which came out in September 2023, are doing now in June 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – 151 with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare 199/165: $184.37 Blastoise ex Special Illustration Rare 200/165: $61.41 Venusaur ex Special Illustration Rare 198/165: $55.00 Zapdos ex Special Illustration Rare 202/165: $49.09 Charmander Illustration Rare 168/165: $41.91 Squirtle Illustration Rare 170/165: $39.12 Alakazam ex Special Illustration Rare 201/165: $37.82 Charmeleon Illustration Rare 169/165: $31.90 Bulbasaur Illustration Rare 166/165: $30.29 Charizard ex Full Art 183/165: $27.83 Ivysaur Illustration Rare 167/165: $26.99 Wartortle Illustration Rare 171/165: $25.81 Pikachu Illustration Rare 173/165: $24.07 Dragonair Illustration Rare 181/165: $21.55 Poliwhirl Illustration Rare 176/165: $19.64

This month, this special Kanto-themed set is seeing small drops in the market. Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare fell by $12, Blastoise ex Special Illustration Rare fell by $5, and Venusaur ex Special Illustration Rare fell by $9. This does not indicate a huge shift in the market, so I would not interpret this as hope that these chase cards will continue to trend down.

