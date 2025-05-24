Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Deadzone: Rogue, Prophecy Games

Deadzone: Rogue WIll Be Free To Play For One Week

Would you like to try out Deadzone: Rogue while the game is in Early Access? The devs are offering a chance to play it for a week

Article Summary Play Deadzone: Rogue free for one week on Steam during the Zombies vs Vampires Fest from May 26 to June 2.

Experience a roguelite FPS set aboard the ISS-X, battling rogue machines and massive biomechanical bosses.

Master 30+ modifiable weapons, elemental upgrades, and dozens of augments for unique combat strategies.

Enjoy solo or co-op play for up to 3 players, with scalable difficulty and a variety of ship sectors to explore.

Indie game developer and publisher Prophecy Games has announced that you can play the game Deadzone: Rogue for free for a solid week. The team recently released the game on Steam into Early Access, giving players a look at the roguelite FPS while they continue to work on it for a full release. However, starting on May 26, the game will have a free demo available as part of Steam "Zombies vs Vampires Fest" event, which you can play until June 2, 2025. A fun chance to see what the game is about while they work on it.

Deadzone: Rogue

You awaken aboard the ISS-X, with no memory of who you are. There's a legion of rogue machines, and they're closing in fast. Fight through swarms of enemies, loot rare gear, and arm yourself with augments to survive. Can you conquer the Deadzone? Fight against massive, biomechanical bosses that demand steady aim and quick reflexes. Annihilate waves of hunter-drones, robotic spiders, the mindless, and dozens of other enemies to survive each run. Battle through each ship sector — from the engine rooms to the brig.

Master over 30 powerful weapons, each modifiable with elemental affixes and upgrades. Turn a shotgun into a void-spreading crowd crusher, or a submachine gun into a room clearing hail of ice. From plasma cannons to sniper rifles, your arsenal adapts to any combat scenario. Incinerate drones with fire, freeze swarms with ice, chain lightning enemies with shock, or send them to the void with a well-timed headshot. Transform your combat approach through dozens of augments, perks, and items. Dominate from afar, strike from the shadows with stealth, or get close with enhanced melee. Your choices offer a unique experience against the mechanical onslaught.

Use permanent upgrades to reshape yourself into a killing machine. Boost your shields, amplify elemental chaos, and tear bots apart with satisfying fury. Forge a path that matches your playstyle. Explore a spaceship overrun by biomechanical creatures, enjoy an original music soundtrack and art, and discover your true mission and origin. Start each new battle cloaked in stealth. Scout enemies out and decide on an attack plan before engaging them in combat. Explosive barrels, wall cover, and a mix of environments add an extra layer of strategy. Adventure on your own, or conquer the ship in a co-op squad of up to 3 players. Mark enemies for focused fire, synchronize grenade strikes, and storm enemies with overwhelming force. Adjust difficulty levels for each mission to match your mood, from a more laid-back adventure experience all the way to nightmare mode.

