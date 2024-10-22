Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Delta Force

Delta Force Reveals PC Open Beta Test For December

After having a successful run during Steam Nest Fest, Delta Force will be launching an Open Beta Test for PC this December

Team Jade, one of the development studios for TiMi Studio Group, has confirmed they are launching an Open Beta Test for Delta Force on PC this December. The team ran the game during Steam Next Fest this month and apparently had a successful time doing so, which has opened the doors to the new testing period which will start on December 5 for both Steam and the Epic Games Store. You can sign up for it on the game's website at the link above, as the latest trailer here shows you what you can expect to play.

Delta Force

Delta Force, the iconic free-to-play first-person tactical shooter is now back! With 25 years of defining the genre, Delta Force now features three distinct gameplay modes: large-scale PvP warfare, intense extraction shooter action, and the legendary Black Hawk Down campaign. Delta Force features a variety of both single- and multi-player modes that take place over two distinct timeframes. In 1993 you'll be boots-on-the-ground as an elite Delta Force operator as we recreate the much-loved Delta Force – Black Hawk Down campaign using the latest Unreal Engine graphics technology. In 2035 you'll take on the role of an elite member of G.T.I., a peace-keeping force founded by former Delta operators. Your mission: deploy to the mysterious region of Ahsarah and investigate the illegal activities of the Haavk Corporation. Utilize clever combat gadgets, work closely with your squadmates, and execute cunning strategies in order to complete your mission. We need the best of the best, soldier – that's where you come in!

"We're thrilled to wrap up Steam Next Fest with a bang! On behalf of the entire team, we want to say a huge THANK YOU!" said Shadow Guo, Game Director of Delta Force. "Given the feedback and the game's current state on PC, we've decided to release the multiplayer component for PC players ahead of schedule. We're excited to bring a plethora of new content to players, and we hope they enjoy every moment. And for console and mobile players, don't worry; we will have exciting news early next year. It's time to gear up and strap in!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!