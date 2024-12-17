Posted in: Games, Resolution Games, Video Games | Tagged: Demeo, Demeo Battles

Demeo Battles Has Been Released For PlayStation 5

After already being released in different forms across PC and VR, Demeo Battles has now been released for the PlayStation 5

Article Summary Demeo Battles now available on PlayStation 5, joins PC and VR platforms.

Engage in 1v1 or 2v2 combat with strategic deck-driven gameplay.

Choose from 7 Champions and over 35 Minions in 10 arenas.

Experience fast-paced matches and tactical burns for thrilling showdowns.

Resolution Games has released Demeo Battles for the PlayStation 5 this week, bringing this incarnation of the series to console players. The latest version of the Demeo series, the game has already been released for both PC and VR, bringing players a much more interactive RPG setting as the game literally comes to life in front of you. The game comes with everything that's been released in previous versions so far, so PS5 players won't need to play catchup to the content already out there. We have more details of what to expect from it below as you can check out the latest trailer for the PS5 version here.

Demeo Battles

Demeo Battles turns friends into foes and foes into minions as players assemble an army to do battle in 1v1 or 2v2 combat. From turn-based tactics to deck-driven actions and magic, Demeo Battles takes the elements that made Demeo so beloved and rethinks them to create a last-player-standing showdown to find the greatest champion of them all.

10 Distinct Arenas set in iconic Demeo environments and balanced for competitive play

7 Playable Champions each with their own unique approach to combat: hunter, sorcerer, assassin, guardian, bard, warlock or barbarian

35+ Minions that players can choose from to form an army to bring into battle

85+ Action Cards that deliver everything from poisoned arrows to barricades and ballistas to deploy on the road to victory

60 Single Player Challenges to help players sharpen their skills for tactical triumph

1v1 and 2v2 Multiplayer allowing you to control your team solo or share the glory with a teammate

Speedy Strategy allows for players to challenge themselves to battle after battle with average matches lasting just under 20 minutes

The Burn that slowly creeps in from every edge of the board, pushing champions together for late-game scenarios that get up close and personal

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!