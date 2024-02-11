Posted in: Games, Good Shepherd Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: Dicefolk

Dicefolk Now Has A Release Date For Later This Month

Good Shepherd Entertainment revealed they have a new releasae date set for Dicefolk, along with an all-new trailer for you to watch.

Article Summary Dicefolk release date announced for February 27 on PC via Steam.

New tactical roguelike game with dice-based monster-catching play.

Customize dice faces to control abilities and attacks in battles.

Over 100 creatures to collect, with roguelike progression for replayability.

Developers LEAP Game Studios and Tiny Ghoul, along with publisher Good Shepherd Entertainment, have given Dicefolk a proper release date. The team confirmed the an all-new dice-based, monster-catching tactical roguelike title will be out on PC via Steam on February 27. Along with the news, we got a new trailer for you to check out here, as we now wait the next two and a half weeks for it to come out.

Dicefolk

Dicefolk brings a unique tactical roguelite based on monster-catching mechanics for Roguelite players, but only Dicefolk gives you control of the dice and enemy turns! You'll embark on a thrilling adventure to collect and recruit new chimeras for your squad. Unlock all the talismans to discover the real truth behind the chimeras, and develop new tactics with each run. With different chimeras come different strategies, ensuring endless replayability.

Dicefolk puts you in the driver's seat when it comes to the action. You decide the faces of the dice, giving you unprecedented influence over your chimeras' abilities and attacks. It's all up to you, and your tactical choices will determine your success in battle. With a variety of different chimeras to recruit and command, you'll need to strategize and adapt your playstyle to suit each battle. From tough tanks to speedy attackers, each chimera brings a unique set of abilities to the table. Build the perfect squad and hone your tactical skills!

100+ creatures and items to collect

Hone your Playstyle: Select your talisman and chimeras before the run

Select your talisman and chimeras before the run Combat Freedom: Move out in the map and battle other chimeras in combat

Move out in the map and battle other chimeras in combat Loot and XP: Get loot after each battle, gain XP, buy new equipment and upgrade your creatures

Get loot after each battle, gain XP, buy new equipment and upgrade your creatures Tactical depth: Defy the odds as you control the turns for both your squad and the enemy team. To increase your chances, buy and replace Dice faces.

Defy the odds as you control the turns for both your squad and the enemy team. To increase your chances, buy and replace Dice faces. Progression and Strategic challenge: With roguelike elements, no run is the same in Dicefolk. Unlock new chimeras and fight new monsters as you progress through the game.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!