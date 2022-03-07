Dolmen Set For Console & PC Release In May 2022

Prime Matter and developer Massive Work Studio revealed this week that they will be releasing their upcoming game Dolmen this May. The team has been teasing this sci-fi RPG for a while now as you will be off on a mission trying to solve a mystery that could have a vast impact on your own timeline. Now we know the game will be released sometime this May for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles. You can check out the latest trailer below as we now wait for them to give us a specific date.

Set in a sci-fi universe where humanity has colonized several star systems using space travel, technology, and genetic manipulation to adapt to the conditions, Dolmen has players battling across a distant planet – Revion Prime – trying to unravel a mystery of alien species, corrupt corporations, and unknown dimensions. Behind everything appears to be an alien species called Vahani that roams the universe altering the genetic makeup of other species. However, it remains to be seen if their motives are noble or more malevolent. It's suspected that a crystal called Dolmen is the key to their work, and planet Revion Prime has an abundance of it that you'll need to collect in order to unravel a web of secrets.

In Dolmen, you will grow stronger with each battle! Experience a rich combat system with various weapons and moves at your disposal. Switch natively between melee and ranged combat to overcome the most challenging enemies Revion Prime has to offer. A devastated, darkly beautiful world is waiting to be explored. Will you find all the secrets that Revion Prime has to offer? Or will this cruel world push you to the brink of death? Surviving is the last thing this world wants you to do. Will you see your timeline erased or will you overcome the challenge that awaits you?