Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Saiyan Showdown In February 2023

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Saiyan Showdown, which was released in November 2021, are doing in now February 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Saiyan Showdown with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SS4: The Vermillion Saiyans SCR BT15-152: $130.36 Pan, Time Patrol Maiden SCR BT15-155: $120.41 The Wicked Saiyans SCR BT15-153: $79.69 The Radiant Saiyans SCR BT15-154: $77.54 Kale, Rampaging Demon SR BT15-042: $5.17 Videl, Encountering Danger SPR BT15-016: $3.34 Videl, Encountering Danger SR BT15-016: $3.13 SS2 Kefla, Lightning Speed SPR BT15-148: $2.37 Vegeta, Omnipotent Elite SPR BT15-143: $2.25 Hit, Battlefield Manipulator SPR BT15-033: $2.20

The gulf between the top SCR of the set and the rest grows. Until recently, Pan, Time Patrol Maiden SCR was the chase card of Saiyan Showndown. It was overtaken by SS4: The Vermillion Saiyans SCR by just a few dollars at first, but that has now become a significant $10 gap. This is notably due to the drop in value of the Pan Secret Rare rather than the SS4: The Vermillion Saiyans Secret Rare skyrocketing, as that card too has dropped this month, but by a comparatively smaller amount of $2. In general, this set is trending down the non-SCRs at low values even compared to those from other sets released around this time, with SPRs largely valued at under $3 in this expansion.