Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: Dragonkin: The Banished, EKO Software

Dragonkin: The Banished Launches Open Beta Before Release

You can get in on an Open Beta with co-op for the game Dragonkin: The Banished before the title is launched in late March

Article Summary Dragonkin: The Banished launches an Open Beta on Steam with co-op play ahead of its March 2026 release.

Experience new co-op features in the beta while the game evolves in Early Access before full launch.

Choose legendary hero classes: Barbarian, Oracle, or Knight, each with unique draconic powers.

Battle dragon-corrupted monsters and hunt Dragon Lords in a dark fantasy world of epic adventure.

Developer Eko Software and publisher Nacon have launched a new Open Beta for Dragonkin: The Banished ahead of the game's formal release. The game is technically in Early Access, but that's for people who have already bought into the title and are experiencing updates as they come. This new Open Beta, which you can take part in via Steam, will let you experience the latest update with the new co-op update they just added while they test the game out. Have fun playing it as Version 1.0 will launch for PC and consoles on March 19, 2026

Dragonkin: The Banished

Dive into Dragonkin: The Banished, a world corrupted by the blood of dragons, where evil creatures rise from the entrails of the earth. Choose one of the legendary hero classes, each with a single mission: hunt down and destroy the draconic creatures. Each battle brings you closer to your ultimate goal: finding and eliminating the terrifying Dragon Lords. Experience an epic adventure and forge your legend with the blood of your slain enemies! Each hero has their own abilities and combat techniques to challenge the dragons. Your character, equipment, wyrmling, and the Ancestral Grid evolve as you progress.

The Barbarian: Following a dangerous traditional ritual, he became a dragon-blood: half-man, half-monster. His supernatural strength and ice powers combined with legendary rage allow him to defeat the toughest enemies.

Following a dangerous traditional ritual, he became a dragon-blood: half-man, half-monster. His supernatural strength and ice powers combined with legendary rage allow him to defeat the toughest enemies. The Oracle: Metamorphosed by the blood of the blue dragon without losing her humanity, she aspires to a world where dragons and humans live in harmony. She uses her electric draconic powers with precision, and can amplify them using her visions.

Metamorphosed by the blood of the blue dragon without losing her humanity, she aspires to a world where dragons and humans live in harmony. She uses her electric draconic powers with precision, and can amplify them using her visions. The Knight: Trained in combat from a young age, he masters the fire lance with unparalleled skill. His unwavering faith in the Eternal and his unwavering determination make him impervious to any draconic corruption. He presents himself as the light that will banish darkness!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!