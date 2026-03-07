Posted in: Games, Modiphius Entertainment, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Fallout: Wasteland Warfare, TTRPG

Fallout: Wasteland Warfare – Second Edition Announced

Fallout tabletop fans will be happy to know there's a Second Edition of Fallout: Wasteland Warfare coming out later this year

Article Summary Fallout: Wasteland Warfare Second Edition officially announced by Modiphius, launching late 2026.

Starter sets include Into the Wasteland for solo play and Warbands for classic two-player battles.

New multi-part Vault Dweller hero miniatures and themed Encounter Boxes offer more customization.

Wasteland Compendium set to add rules for iconic Fallout regions, releasing in early 2027.

Tabletop publisher Modiphius Entertainment has confirmed that they will be releasing the Second Edition of Fallout: Wasteland Warfare later this year. The news came down during GAMA Expo, where the team revealed they were changing up the game with a new edition, but didn't really explain why the change was needed, since the current edition seemed to be running fine with few player complaints. We have more details about it below as the launch wiull happen probably sometime aroung GenCon2026.

Fallout: Wasteland Warfare – Second Edition

Expected to launch in Q3 of 2026, the Into the Wasteland solo starter set is designed for players wanting an introduction to the core solo experience, with all the rules to play as well as the Into the Wasteland rulebook which specifically adds custom heroes, creatures of the wasteland as enemies, and a system for generating thematic regions in their campaigns. Ideal for new players and expected to launch in Q4 of 2026, the Warbands starter set will have a similar look and feel to the original 1st edition two-player starter set, containing PVC survivor models, PVC super mutant models, tokens, cardboard scenery, and the main rulebook and reference book.

Modiphius has also announced that the first new miniatures for the second edition of Fallout: Wasteland Warfare will be two multi-part plastic sets of Vault Dweller heroes. One set will contain four male figures and one set will contain four female figures, with multiple options for different armour and weapons. Alongside the already existing plastic kits and resin range, Modiphius will be releasing a range of Encounter Boxes to retail. These sets will contain pre-assembled PVC models themed by a regional threat or faction. These PVC sets are intended for players who just want to get playing and are a more accessible purchase for those just getting into miniatures games.

Providing rules to help represent the iconic wastelands of the series on the tabletop, including New California, the Mojave, the Capital Wasteland, the Commonwealth including Boston, Appalachia, and others, the Wasteland Compendium will also be released in early 2027. The second edition of Fallout: Wasteland Warfare is set to launch eight years after the first, with this edition incorporating years of insights from the community, refining the game that existing players know and love, whilst making it more accessible to new players.

