Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Announced For 2025

After having the original plans scrapped by Bandai Namco, Blue Protocol: Star Resonance has been given new life for a 2025 release

Developed by Shanghai Bokura Network Technology and published by A Plus, it's a fresh start for the franchise.

Explore Magna’s open world, team up for raids, and enjoy fishing, crafting, and community events in this MMORPG.

Customize heroes, switch combat roles anytime, and earn gear by raiding bosses with friends and guildmates.

A year after Bandai Namco shuttered their plans for Blue Protocol, developer Shanghai Bokura Network Technology Co. and publisher A Plus have announced their plans to release Blue Protocol: Star Resonance. The original game was launched in 2023 and gained a pretty decent following in Japan, but BN decided to kill the game's launch plans for North America and Europe last year. This new game will bring back that world in an MMORPG, not as a relaunch but as a whole new thing to kick off a new era from that anime MMO. We have a trailer and info here as it looks like the game will be out this year, but a date has not been confirmed.

Blue Protocol: Star Resonance

Blue Protocol: Star Resonance builds upon the franchise's signature anime aesthetic, offering players a vibrant, action-packed MMORPG. Create your own hero, team up for strategic raids, or simply relax and have fun with friends fishing, crafting, and endless exploration. Adventure awaits!

Explore the Open World: Magna is a vast land full of wonder: mine rare crystals, gather mystical herbs and mushrooms, or stumble into sudden monster stampedes! Between battles, lose yourself in breathtaking vistas.

Tank with unbreakable shields, heal with radiant spells, or unleash skillful moves to deal great damage—then swap styles anytime! And combat roles are just the start! In Star Resonance, you can also express yourself with deep customization and various outfits that make you a star in town! Rally, Raid, and Reap Your Rewards: Assemble multiplayer parties to topple bosses with attack patterns that are easy to learn but still demand teamwork. Keep looting and make yourself—and your guild—legendary.

Assemble multiplayer parties to topple bosses with attack patterns that are easy to learn but still demand teamwork. Keep looting and make yourself—and your guild—legendary. We Are in This Together: Fish at riversides, dance at the town's fair, set off fireworks at night, or even meme in guild chat—remember to have fun with friends, because Regnas shines brightest when shared.

