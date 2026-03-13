Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Generation Exile, Sonderlust Studios

Generation Exile Releases New Rainforests & Radiation Update

Generation Exile has released a new update whiule in Early Access, as Rainforests & Radiation will give you a new biome and more

Article Summary Generation Exile's Rainforests & Radiation update adds a perilous new biome with radiotrophic fungi.

Players must build elevated walkways to avoid dangerous spores in the lush, hazardous rainforest biome.

Family Trees now generate character lineages, deepening immersion and emergent storytelling aboard ship.

Manage limited resources, evolving crew, and harsh environments to sustain humanity's journey in deep space.

Indie game developer and publisher Sonderlust Studios has released a new update for the game Generation Exile while it's being worked on in Early Access. The new Rainforests & Radiation update does pretty much what it says, as it adds a new biome for you to play in, while also adding what is essentially a new hazzard to work around. We have the full details and the trailer showing it off here, as the game still has no set timeframe for a full launch.

Rainforests & Radiation

The latest update brings a third, unique biome, the Rainforest! This lush tropical rainforest biome is the most dangerous aboard the ship. In the rainforest biome, great colonies of radiotrophic fungi have appeared. While they're able to absorb and metabolise interstellar radiation leaking into the generation ship, they also discharge spores incredibly dangerous to people. Gameplay in this biome centres around first creating networks of elevated walkways to stay at least mostly above the radiotrophic fungi while working to reclaim and repurpose the ineffectual hull plating in concert with these fungi to ensure shipboard life can be truly protected from dangerous levels of cosmic radiation.

The update also brings new gameplay across all biomes. Family Trees bring procedurally generated lineages to the game's characters, increasing the immersion with your ship's crew. Inter-biome resource trade is more important than ever when the radioactive perils of the Rainforest biome necessitate even greater planning and specialisation among the ship's various biomes. Gameplay improvements that revise and rebalance existing issues make the game smoother with less friction across all biomes.

Generation Exile

Generation Exile asks players to venture aboard humanity's first and final generation ship, a desperate expedition teetering on the rim of collapse. You are the Caretaker- you must make the most of finite supplies and rally the remaining survivors to rebuild a sustainable society within the ship itself. Adapt to the strange ecological entity propagating on board, or succumb to ruin. It's going to be a long journey, but no two journeys will be the same.

Rebuild Society Within A Vast Starship: Plan your settlement wisely and build detailed production chains to meet your society's needs and sustain its development. Improve production by upgrading existing structures over time to improve efficiency and repurpose resources as your settlement evolves. Restore the ship's ecosystems, as the mistakes of the past have left them all near ruin.

Plan your settlement wisely and build detailed production chains to meet your society's needs and sustain its development. Improve production by upgrading existing structures over time to improve efficiency and repurpose resources as your settlement evolves. Restore the ship's ecosystems, as the mistakes of the past have left them all near ruin. Manage Your Crew: You'll face choices at all stages of your journey, from designating individual task crews to settlement-wide rationing verdicts. Decisions you make will directly impact the ship's structures, crew, and well-being, and ultimately determine the key challenges of your mission. Characters age, form families, and retain memories of events they witness under your leadership. Meet your comrades aboard the ship and follow their stories, spanning generations across hundreds of years. The ship's characters are procedurally generated at the start of every playthrough, resulting in a unique cast of NPCs where crewmates' distinct skills, abilities, and personality traits yield new narratives and strategies every game.

You'll face choices at all stages of your journey, from designating individual task crews to settlement-wide rationing verdicts. Decisions you make will directly impact the ship's structures, crew, and well-being, and ultimately determine the key challenges of your mission. Characters age, form families, and retain memories of events they witness under your leadership. Meet your comrades aboard the ship and follow their stories, spanning generations across hundreds of years. The ship's characters are procedurally generated at the start of every playthrough, resulting in a unique cast of NPCs where crewmates' distinct skills, abilities, and personality traits yield new narratives and strategies every game. Survive Among The Stars: Build a sustainable society and revive the generation ship's fragile ecosystems, using only what was brought with you to sustain the search for a new home. Your situation may be isolating, the crew unruly, challenges uncertain… but as Caretaker, you are Humanity's last hope. How will your journey end?

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