Posted in: Games, Krafton, Mobile Games, PUBG Mobile | Tagged: Jujutsu Kaisen, LEAN, PUBG

PUBG Mobile Releases Massive Update For Eighth Anniversary

PUBG Mobile has a new massive update available now, as players can enjoy the game's Eighth Anniversary and a new collaboration

Article Summary PUBG Mobile celebrates its 8th Anniversary with Version 4.3, adding new modes and UI enhancements.

Exclusive OneRepublic collaboration debuts the 2026 Theme Song "LEAN" and special in-game rewards.

Jujutsu Kaisen returns, bringing new character outfits, powers, and collectible event items.

Major worldwide events, WOW creator incentives, fresh gameplay, and Classic/Metro Royale upgrades arrive.

Krafton has launched the latest update for PUBG Mobile this week, as the game will celebrate its Eighth Anniversary. This is one of the biggest upgrades they have done in a hot minute, but it mainly revilves around a ton fo events taking place in the game for the occasion, as well as the return of a Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration event, new modes to play in, and more. We have the full rundown from the developers below, as you can read more in their patch notes, and check out the video above.

PUBG Mobile – Version 4.3

With the Version 4.3 Update, PUBG Mobile presents new intergalactic features in the Evolving Universe mode across Erangel. Updates include revamped urban areas, spacetime distortions, dynamic rail mechanics and new racing gameplay. Exclusively in Erangel, players will also see the return of a popular mode previously only available in Version 2.1. Meanwhile, Livik will see updates to the Music Hall and Racing Club as well as some revamped urban areas and Miramar will feature a new racing mini-game. Elsewhere, with the new Wilderness Fun Gameplay, players can also launch themselves into the battlegrounds with new parachute challenges for the chance to win rewards.

The new Themed Mode also brings five new passive skill specialisations designed to suit a wide spectrum of playstyles. Players can select their speciality either outside the match or on Spawn Island and level up these skills as they progress throughout the game. Additionally, in the Evolving Universe mode, players are assigned a new Energy Rank, C, B, A, or S, progressing by earning good behaviour points and unlocking corresponding Temporal Vaults, which appear as classic in-map structures that promoted players can dissolve to reveal themed content.

Eighth Enniversary

To mark PUBG Mobile's 8th anniversary, Version 4.3 introduces a thrilling musical collaboration, with the world renowned band, OneRepublic, contributing an iconic track to the battlegrounds. Players who update to Version 4.3 will be granted exclusive early access to the band's new single, "LEAN (PUBG Mobile 2026 Theme Song)." This song has been designated as PUBG Mobile's 2026 Theme Song, allowing PUBG Mobile players the unique opportunity to be the first in the world to experience the track within the game.

With a strong commitment to celebrating diverse youth cultures and interests, PUBG Mobile's 8th Anniversary partners with multiple IPs and global celebrities to bring players a variety of exciting collaborations.Additional surprises and content will continue rolling out throughout the anniversary period, keeping the celebration alive across the global community.

PUBG Mobile is also celebrating its 8th Anniversary in Version 4.3 with the launch of a new brand concept: "For Every #1," which underscores the team's commitment to helping every player become a better version of themselves. The concept celebrates every player's personal victories, from first eliminations to unforgettable squad wins, highlighting the diverse journeys of the global PUBG Mobile community. As part of this milestone, PUBG Mobile has undergone a comprehensive user interface revamp featuring cleaner visuals and refined interactions, designed to help players focus more on their personalised in-game content while minimising distractions—all without compromising the authentic PUBG Mobile experience.

As part of its milestone 8th Anniversary, and starting with Version 4.3 PUBG Mobile is introducing several card sets (with new ones arriving every version update) where players can collect cards and reach certain progress points to claim awesome rewards. During Version 4.3, players can collect cards to unlock a 3-level upgradable Splendid Assault firearm finish for free, complete a limited card series to unlock a Gallery, and veteran players with seven-year-old accounts can claim an exclusive top-tier Holo Card.

Players will also gain access to a plethora of rewards and surprises, starting with the brand-new RPA18, available from March 15 to May 15. Pre-order perks began on March 8. New RPA users can unlock RPA18 at the lowest-ever price of 60 UC (originally 720 UC), while existing users receive an UPGRADE MATERIAL CHOICE PACK. All RPA users will receive a guaranteed reward bonus and can enjoy rewards worth up to 80,000 UC.

From March 12, the Mythic Forge Anniversary Event will be available, including the Secret Stash Event Draw for exclusive discounts up to 50% off. Players can also claim exclusive early access to OneRepublic's new single, "LEAN (PUBG Mobile 2026 Theme Song)." From March 13, grab a Special Collaboration Set, and starting March 20, enjoy anniversary-themed frames and avatars. The celebrations culminate on March 27, when players can log in to claim rewards and watch the special anniversary show.

Outside of the game, players can celebrate the 8th Anniversary of PUBG Mobile in person with their community. On March 27th, PUBG Mobile will host its flagship 8th Anniversary Carnival at the Grand Pyramid of Giza in Cairo, Egypt. The large-scale open-air event brings together gaming, music, an esport show match and pop culture with live performances from Egyptian rap artist Wegz, the internationally acclaimed dance group The Mayyas and more artists. The programme features high-energy stage shows and esports showcase matches inspired by the game's universe, marking eight years of the community's journey in the region.

On March 27, PUBG Mobile will also host a dedicated gala for players in Türkiye, broadcast across PUBG Mobile Türkiye's official channels. The online show blends gaming culture, music and esports with appearances from popular creators and performers, including influencer sesegel and rap artist Lvbel C5. Alongside the broadcast, offline viewing parties will take place in Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir and Samsun, while the celebrations extend into the city with large-scale activations in Istanbul, including a 3D mapping show on Galata Tower and a Bosphorus cruise spectacle.

From March 28-29, PUBG Mobile will also host the "8EYOND THE CIRCLE" Festival at the Grand City Convention & Exhibition Center in Surabaya, Indonesia. The event features a Hall of Fame exhibition documenting eight years of the game in Indonesia, community gameplay areas including 4v4 Team Deathmatch and AR zones, and a Veteran's Sanctuary that rewards players based on account age. Closing the festival is a city-scale drone show celebrating the game's impact on the local gaming community, expected to be the largest drone show ever held in Indonesia and aiming to set a new Museum Rekor-Dunia Indonesia (MURI) record.

Jujutsu Kaisen Returns

Version 4.3 brings the return of the sorcerers of the TV anime Jujutsu Kaisen to the battlegrounds, this time with brand new content, including some of the series most beloved characters. Available from March 13th to April 12th, the next chapter of this partnership sees phase one features make a comeback, including outfits for Yujin Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, Satoru Gojo. In addition to the return of these iconic outfits from well-loved Jujutsu Kaisencharacters, PUBG Mobile players can continue to harness Jujutsu sorcery with brand new character sets of Suguru Geto and Ryomen Sukuna, and obtain sets and covers of fighters Choso and Aoi Todo. Alongside the Cursed Corpse Tsukamoto Buddy, players can channel Jujutsu energy, skill and force against opponents with Cursed Spirit Manipulation, Skyfire Bolt, Inverted Spear of Heaven – Machete and Nue Glider features among other key items from the series.

Players can expand their collection of Jujutsu Kaisen-themed items by prize paths and lucky spins to unlock and level up exclusive items, including the Jogo Helmet, Prison Realm Backpack and Inverted Spear of Heaven – Machete. By completing the in-game event, players can unlock an exclusive Aoi Todo set, to complete this archive of exclusive themed content.

In addition to Jujustu Kaisen, MrBeast and OneRepublic, Version 4.3 will also introduce a plethora of new character and costume features, including the return of the Blood Raven X-suit, alongside the new Phoenixtra X-Suit and Bio-Fusion Glider. Players will also be able to access a mixed Character Pool with new outfits, while two new Gilt Sets, Bunny Buddy and Bunny, will also be available.

World of Wonder

PUBG Mobile is continuing to expand the World of Wonder (WOW) creator ecosystem as part of the existing $10M incentive program, where creators can earn rewards based on the creativity, popularity, and player reception of their maps. Components of the $10M incentive program are being upgraded, including a new Win-Win Earnings Model being introduced, which launches the Creation Shop for Creators to sell custom paid items, alongside Map Play incentives and Creation Contest incentives.

Building on this expanding ecosystem, WOW DASH, a new competitive event built around WOW maps, will launch soon. Starting March 12, players can collect Golden Ticket Fragments through in-game activities and redeem them for Golden Tickets to qualify. From March 19, ticket holders can take on the WOW DASH Challenge by completing designated WOW maps to earn points and climb the WOW Map Rankings. Top players will advance to the final challenge to compete for a $100,000 prize pool.

Classic Mode

Classic mode receives a host of new upgrades in Version 4.3 including Basic Combat upgrades which will see main screen audio markers updates, improved vehicle and weapon mechanics, allowing players to update to the new M1 Garand weapon and the new airdrop vehicle. Also in Classic Mode, Erangel has received significant enhancements, starting with a fully upgraded Spawn Island and weather system across the map as well as the return on Turkiye Phase 3, where, for a limited time, Galata Tower and Maiden's Tower will reappear.

Metro Royale

Metro Royale: Chapter 31 begins in this PUBG Mobile version update, with new season collectibles available to take this mode to the next level. Newly available is the Antique Crown Egg in-game sellable item, which players can choose whether to sell for a higher price or keep at its original pricing, while small safe containers are available on all maps.

Home Mode

The Version 4.3 update brings a host of exciting new features, styles, and gameplay improvements to Home Mode, with the debut of the glazed palace home style and its unique interactive objects, a new parking lot gameplay season to earn tokens and compete in rankings, and the launch of the Home 2nd Anniversary Event with special rewards and bundles.

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