The King Of Fighters AllStar Finally Collaborates With Dead Or Alive 6

Netmarble has brought another collaboration to The King Of Fighters AllStar as Dead Or Alive 6 characters jump into the fray. In what feels like an event we should have seen sooner, characters from the series will be playable in the mobile game from now all the way to August 19th. Including such memorable names as Kasumi, Nyontengu, Marie Rose, and Honoka. We have the full details for you here as they event is currently in full swing.

Beginning today, fans can earn SS Honoka by summoning fighters in the Carnival event and collect SS Marie Rose by clearing in-game missions. On July 29th and August 5th, players will have the chance to earn SS Kasumi and SS Nyotengu respectively. Different "swimsuit version" uniforms including Angel of Paradise Nyotengu and Angel of Paradise Marie Rose will also be available on July 29, whereas players can also collect Angel of Paradise Kasumi and Angel of Paradise Honoka on August 5th. This collaboration update also introduces many in-game activities for players to enjoy, including: Check-in Event for new users: By logging onto the game for 14 days, various items will be granted to new players, including 200 summon packs for King Of Fighters characters, two fest fighters, among other rewards

New Dungeon – Beach of Paradise: By clearing stages with Dead Or Alive 6 characters in this new dungeon, players can earn rubies and Level Up Items

Rush Dungeon: Players can fight as Dead Or Alive 6 characters, where collab fighters appear as enemies – all to earning Dead Or Alive 6 Affinity items upon completion

Advent Dungeon: Dead Or Alive 6 Kasumi and King Of Fighters Kasumi are teaming up to defeat players as the boss of this Advent Dungeon. After defeating both Kasumis, Players will earn coins that can be traded for Dead Or Alive 6 option cards and exclusive Imprint Stones