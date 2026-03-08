Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon go fest, Pokémon GO Fest 2026, Zeraora

Pokémon GO Fest 2026 Teased With Early Details, Tickets, & Zeraora

Zeraora is the special Mythical encounter during Pokémon GO Fest 2026, as revealed by a new announcement that teases more.

GO Fest 2026 includes in-person events in Tokyo, Chicago, and Copenhagen, plus a Global finale on July 11–12.

Shiny boosts, costumed Pikachu, new City Districts, exclusive medals, and massive park-ending Raids revealed.

Mewtwo returns, Mega Mewtwo teased, with Primal and Shadow Raids, Shiny Wash Rotom, and Paldean Tauros forms.

Niantic has announced initial details for Pokémon GO Fest 2026. Let's get into the madness!

Here's what we know so far about Pokémon GO, directly from the announcement, plus commentary:

Niantic has announced new details for Pokémon GO Fest 2026, the major multi-stage event, as they celebrate 10 years of catching Pokémon on the go in the hit mobile game. The celebration includes three large-scale in-person events across the world, followed by the global finale on July 11 and July 12.

Mark the date. GO Fest Global is, of course, the version that most players will be interested in. GO Fest 2026 is structured just like the previous years' events, with a series of in-person events followed by a remote event that can be played by all. What follows is a major announcement regarding what the event will feature.

Pokémon GO Fest 2026 will also feature the Pokémon GO debut of the Mythical Pokémon Zeraora and mark the return of the legendary Pokémon Mewtwo.

Every year, GO Fest features Special Research that culminates in a guaranteed encounter with that year's special Mythical. This is how Zeraora will be encountered.

Mewtwo is more of a mystery, though it seems likely that this event will be the highly anticipated release of Mewtwo's Mega Evolution. Note, though, that there are two Mega Mewtwos, just like there are two Mega Charizards: Mega Mewtwo X and Mega Mewtwo Y. I would assume that, if we do get Mega Mewtwo, it may be a simultaneous release of the X and Y versions… but we shall see.

In-person Pokémon GO Fest events will take place in: Tokyo from May 29 through June 1 at the Tokyo Waterfront City (Daiba/Aomi Area) Chicago from June 5 through June 7 at Grant Park Copenhagen from June 12 through June 14 at Fælledparken

Niantic now has a dedicated site where tickets will go on sale in the future here.

Some more details follow.

The event will also feature new costumed Pokémon, including Pikachu wearing Team Instinct, Mystic, or Valor hats, as well as: A newly reimagined Park experience culminating in a massive Raid at the end of each Park session

Costumed Pikachus have come to be a staple of these events, so nothing wild there. Could these massive Raids feature… Mega Mewtwo? It remains to be seen.

Experience each host city in a whole new way, explore four City Districts with different Timed Research to earn a Pokémon GO Expert in-game medal. This is exclusive to in-person GO Fest 2026 events! Each in-person event will be hosted by a different Team Leader through the game, guiding Trainers during their time in the park Special Research that culminates in an encounter with Zeraora Increased rate of encountering Shiny Pokémon

Nothing new here, but nice to see them explicitly confirm the Shiny boost.

Longer-lasting Lure Modules, Incense and Party Play sessions Up to nine free Raid Passes, six Special Trades and 50 Gifts each day

Overall, a solid announcement. However, parsing the dedicated pages of the in-person events leads to more information.

Shiny Wash Rotom will be released

Combat Breed Paldean Tauros will appear in three-star raids in Copenhagen and Fælledparken. Combat Breed Paldean Tauros is normally found on the Iberian Peninsula, including Spain and Portugal. Paldean Tauros is a pure Fighting type.

Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros will appear in three-star raids in Tokyo and Tokyo Waterfront City. Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros, a dual Fighting and Water type, is normally found in the Western Hemisphere.

Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros will appear in three-star raids in Chicago and Grant Park. Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros, a dual Fighting and Fire type, is normally found in the Eastern Hemisphere.

Non-ticketed players will not be able to encounter Shiny Paldean Tauros.

Comfey, who is normally regional, will be available at all in-person GO Fest events… and I'd be surprised if that doesn't continue through to the Global version. We shall see.

Mewtwo, Articuno, and Suicune will be in Five-Star Raids.

Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon will be in Primal Raids.

Shadow Articuno, Shadow Suicune, Shadow Kyogre, and Shadow Groudon will be in Five-Star Shadow Raids.

Stay tuned for more to come.

