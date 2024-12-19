Posted in: Games, Studio Wildcard, Video Games | Tagged: ARK: Survival Ascended, Grove Street Games, Snail Games

ARK: Survival Ascended Releases The Final Two Updates

ARK: Survival Ascended has two more massive pieces of content out this week, the last of the major additions to this chapter of ARK

Article Summary Explore Earth in ARK: Survival Ascended with final updates, Extinction Ascended, and Bob's Tall Tales: Wasteland Wars.

Extinction Ascended brings back Earth with new creatures like the Dreadnoughtus and challenges against Titans.

Customize BattleRigs and recruit the Armadoggo in Bob's Tall Tales for a unique survival experience.

Unleash chaos with powerful new structures, weapons, and the ultimate survival toolkit for mastering the wasteland.

Grove Street Games, Snail Games, and Studio Wildcard have launched the last two content drops for ARK: Survival Ascended today. The team dropped both the Extinction Ascended and Bob's Tall Tales: Wasteland Wars additions, each of them bringing their own vibe and additions. The first will bring about a story expansion, new challenges, new gear, new creatures to find and battle, and so much more. The second one will bring in new weapons, structures, skins, cosmetics, and other features with a side story. We have more details about both below, as they are available now.

ARK: Survival Ascended – Extinction Ascended

Available as a free update, Extinction Ascended introduces the bellowing Dreadnoughtus, ARK's newest community-voted creature, which delivers both size and strength making it a hardy ally in battles against the Titans. Additionally players will now have access to powerful new tames, unique gear, and epic challenges. The Extinction map brings survivors back to Earth—the birthplace of the ARK saga and the stage for its epic finale. Will you conquer the colossal roaming Titans that dominate the planet and complete the ARK cycle to secure Earth's future?

Return to Earth: Journey back to the desolate remains of Earth, where the ARK saga began. Explore ruined landscapes, abandoned micro-biospheres, and a massive overgrown metropolis as you uncover the secrets of Earth's downfall and its potential revival.

Dreadnoughtus : Stomping into the post-apocalyptic chaos of Extinction, the Dreadnoughtus is as unstoppable as its name suggests. Towering above the fray, this behemoth exudes an aura of calm that contradicts its immense power. When it bellows, the air itself seems to tremble, unleashing a sound so forceful it disrupts the very essence of Element, leveling the playing field against even the fiercest Titans. If you're preparing for war, the Dreadnoughtus is the ally you need—a towering testament to survival against the odds.

Tame New Creatures: Dominate the wastelands with powerful new tames, including robotic surveillance drones, teleporting security bots, and customizable battle mechs.

Craft Unique Gear: Unlock exotic new tools and structures, such as creature leashes, taxidermy mounts, Tek bridges, cryopods, gravity grenades, and automated airlift crates to elevate your survival.

Conquer Epic Challenges: Face Earth's ultimate threats, from colossal Titans to waves of Element-corrupted creatures, while braving environmental hazards like Element eruptions, eclipses, and meteor showers. Protect orbital supply drops to secure valuable loot.

Bob's Tall Tales: Wasteland War

Narrated by ARK's legendary "Bob" (Karl Urban, The Boys) as he recounts epic adventures to young Meeka, (Auliʻi Cravalho, Moana), in Wasteland War players can explore the desolate wastelands on modularly-built BattleRigs – blaze your own high-octane trail of destruction! Drive into the new BattleRig Garage to customize these powerful, highly modular, all-terrain war machines with a variety of attachments and heavy-duty turrets in over 10,000 possible variations. You can also recruit a new permanent personal tame, the loyal Armadoggo, to help you unearth 'Tek Item Traits.'

Customize BattleRigs: Take on the Wasteland with rugged, fully customizable BattleRigs. These versatile machines are designed for survival, allowing players to equip turrets for extra firepower, functional attachments for specialized tasks, and personalized paint jobs. Whether you're transporting supplies, battling enemies, or exploring the terrain, BattleRigs are your ultimate tool for domination.

New Structures & Weapons: Build and defend your wasteland legacy with powerful new structures and gear. Construct fortified bases to protect your tribe and arm yourself with explosive spears and fire-quenching grenades to seize control of the battlefield.

The Armadoggo: Meet your loyal survival companion, the Armadoggo. This resourceful sidekick assists in digging for treasure, fetching items, and fending off threats. With customizable armor attachments and the ability to find powerful new 'Tek Item Traits,' the Armadoggo is more than just a pet—it's a vital part of your survival strategy.

