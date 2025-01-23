Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: Dragonkin: The Banished, EKO Software

Dragonkin: The Banished Showcases Ancestral Grid System

Dragonkin: The Banished has a new trailer out showing more of the game's systems, specifically focusing on the Ancestral Grid System

Article Summary Unveil the Ancestral Grid System in Dragonkin: The Banished for epic character build customization.

Embark on quests as legendary heroes to hunt down and eliminate fearsome draconic enemies.

Choose from unique classes like The Barbarian, The Oracle, or The Knight to defeat Dragon Lords.

Dragonkin: The Banished hits PC via Steam on March 6, 2025, promising an epic RPG adventure.

Developer Eko Software and publisher Nacon released a new trailer for Dragonkin: The Banished this week, showing off more of the game's systems. In particular, they focus on one called the Ancestral Grid, which will provide players with a way to create their most effective builds before leaping into battle. You can check out the video above to see more of the system at work and how it will affect gameplay in multiple ways as the game arrives on PC via Steam on March 6, 2025.

Dragonkin: The Banished

Dive into Dragonkin: The Banished, a world corrupted by the blood of dragons, where evil creatures rise from the entrails of the earth. Choose one of the legendary hero classes, each with a single mission: hunt down and destroy the draconic creatures. Each battle brings you closer to your ultimate goal: finding and eliminating the terrifying Dragon Lords. Experience an epic adventure and forge your legend with the blood of your slain enemies! Each hero has their own abilities and combat techniques to challenge the dragons. Your character, equipment, wyrmling, and the Ancestral Grid evolve as you progress.

The Barbarian: Following a dangerous traditional ritual, he became a dragon-blood: half-man, half-monster. His supernatural strength and ice powers combined with legendary rage allow him to defeat the toughest enemies.

Following a dangerous traditional ritual, he became a dragon-blood: half-man, half-monster. His supernatural strength and ice powers combined with legendary rage allow him to defeat the toughest enemies. The Oracle: Metamorphosed by the blood of the blue dragon without losing her humanity, she aspires to a world where dragons and humans live in harmony. She uses her electric draconic powers with precision, and can amplify them using her visions.

Metamorphosed by the blood of the blue dragon without losing her humanity, she aspires to a world where dragons and humans live in harmony. She uses her electric draconic powers with precision, and can amplify them using her visions. The Knight: Trained in combat from a young age, he masters the fire lance with unparalleled skill. His unwavering faith in the Eternal and his unwavering determination make him impervious to any draconic corruption. He presents himself as the light that will banish darkness!

