DriveThruRPG Announced Third Annual PocketQuest Game Jam

DriveThruRPG will be holding their annual PocketQuest game jam for the third year in a row, challenging game makers to collab in a short time.

DriveThruRPG has announced they are once again holding the PocketQyest game jam, the third annual event designed to spring creativity in tabletop gaming. Much like video game jams and previous events for this one, the goal is to get the creative juices flowing from game designers and pish them to create a small TTRPG in under two months. Complete with backstory, character creation, DM mechanics, and the ability to start a game with little to nothing. At most, just dice, pencils, paper, and your collective imagination with a small guide to help you carry it out. The game you make can't have a guide more than 25 pages, so its meant to be simplistic. We have more info on the event below, and you can get your hands on the Starter Kit on their website.

PocketQuest

PocketQuest challenges designers to design a themed, pocket-size TTRPG in two months — the perfect opportunity for aspiring designers to get their feet wet and for seasoned designers to join the community for fun. We have done this for two years, with over 200+ submissions and 100+ new publishers. We cannot wait for another year together with the community.

In the past, we have done PocketQuest in the summer but moved it at the request of PocketQuest publishers to a month with no conflicting sales. (April)

Rules have been updated to be more concise.

In the past, we have had over 200+ publishers participate and over 220+ new titles

Previous themes were Summer Camp (2021) and Space (2022)

PocketQuest is an excellent time for new publishers – They have full support from DriveThruRPG and Storytelling Collective. There are veteran publishers to help out. There will be webinars, worksheets, prompts, sprints, and more goodies for those participating. They also get premiere Marketplace real estate on our front page + bonus marketing from DriveThru, Storytelling Collective, and news sites.

