Dungeon Fighter Online Releases New SNK x DFO Collaboration

Nexon has launched a new event for Dungeon Fighter Online, as several SNK characters make an appearance in the game for a short time

Article Summary Embark on an epic SNK x DFO event with thrilling new story-driven dungeons featuring iconic SNK characters.

Transform into monsters or SNK fighters in real-time PvP battles and compete in Monster Fighters Mode.

Collect Arcade Buttons for unique SNK-themed cosmetics and rank globally for exclusive rewards.

Customize DFO characters with the DFO X SNK Package to embody classic KOF and Samurai Shodown heroes.

Nexon and SNK have come together for a brand new collaboration in Dungeon Fighter Online, as the SNK x DFO event is underway. Players will see some new characters added to the mix, along with a new mode and a themed event to boot, plus the usual array of content you'd expect from an event like this. We have the full details of what to expect here and a few videos showing off the content.

Dungeon Fighter Online – SNK x DFO Collaboration

Thrilling New Arcade Mode: Become an SNK character and venture into engaging story-driven dungeons within the DFO universe! Advance through various stages to uncover new stories, unlock additional SNK characters, and earn fantastic rewards. Players can kick off the event as Kyo Kusanagi or Athena Asamiya from The King of Fighters '98 UM or as Haohmaru from "Samurai Shodown 4," unlocking more SNK characters as they advance. Additionally, after completing all available dungeons, players can test their limits in the standout 'Challenge Mode,' where the Top 100 fastest dungeon clears will be ranked, and players can earn Party Frames that become flashier at higher ranks.

Electrifying New Monster Fighters Mode: Choose from 34 different types of monsters or 4 SNK characters to transform into and brawl in this special battle arena dungeon. Players can queue for matchmaking or create custom matches to face opponents in real-time PvP battles, controlling characters with unique skills, passives, and ultimates. Slay neutral monsters, defeat enemy players, and capture control points to strengthen your team and maximize your score to win in this action-packed arena. Players who rank in the top 100 of Monster Fighters mode can obtain Party Frames, with higher ranks leading to more valuable and flashier rewards.

Enticing SNK Universe-themed Event: Participate in all available activities to collect Arcade Buttons, which can be exchanged for a variety of unique SNK collaboration cosmetic items, including Special Awakening Skill Cutscenes, Monster Cards, Emoticons, Background Tickets, SNK art and more. Moreover, players can find useful materials to build their characters, such as the Primeval Fusion Stone Pot. Players can also strive for exclusive rewards that are only available to those who reach the top of the global rankings as masterful fighters.

Compelling DFO X SNK Package: Players can transform their DFO characters into their favorite KOF or Samurai Shodown heroes! Explore the world of Arad while embodying iconic SNK characters like Kyo Kusanagi, Haohmaru, Benimaru, Shermie, Chris, and more.

