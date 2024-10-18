Posted in: Games, Nexon, Video Games | Tagged: Dungeon Fighter Online

Dungeon Fighter Online Will Hold Three Halloween 2024 Events

Dungeon Fighter Online has three events coming up over the next few weeks, all of which will celebrate Halloween in their own ways

Article Summary Celebrate Halloween with Dungeon Fighter Online's three unique events starting October 22.

Join Flan's research for rewards like Archives Keys and Harmonious Dimension Cubes.

Trade candy for surprise Halloween boxes with spooky effects and cosmetic rewards.

Craft unique Juices using dungeon fruits for powerful effects and mission rewards.

Nexon has three new events coming to Dungeon Fighter Online, as they are going to be celebrating Halloween in a few different ways. Each event will take place e over the next couple of weeks, as they are giving you some things to do, other things to collect, and a number of Halloween decorations and costumes for the in-game town and NPCs. We have more details for you below as the content will go live starting October 22.

Dungeon Fighter Online – Halloween 2024 Events

Flan's Furnace Device Research: Players can assist the adorable Witch Cat Flan with her witchcraft research and earn rewards. By clearing Optimal Level Dungeons and Advanced Dungeons daily, they can collect Candy Bars. These Candy Bars can be used to activate the Witchcraft Device, contribute to Flan's research and unlock valuable rewards, including Archives Keys for entering the latest and most bountiful Asrahan Archives dungeon, Starry Residue needed for Constellation Memento Restoration, and Harmonious Dimensional Energy, which can be used to purchase the powerful Harmonious Dimension Cube.

Trick or Treat! Sweet Magical Device: Players are encouraged to give the SD Witch some Candy, which can be obtained by participating in various content. In return, she might gift a Halloween Surprise Box. The boxes contain a variety of consumables with spooky effects that can be used in dungeons to complete missions, earn Halloween rewards such as dungeon Entry Tickets and limited-time cosmetic Creatures, Auras, and Titles.

Spooky Juicy Craft: Use Melons, Oranges and Strawberries gathered in dungeons to create the Juice of the Day with the new Spooky Juice Machine. By mixing and matching these fruits, players can produce a variety of consumables, each with unique effects to assist them in dungeons. These effects include increased damage, enhanced critical hit chance, Super Armor buffs, extra speed and more. Craft enough Juice to clear missions and get other useful rewards to help with growing characters.

