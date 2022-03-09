Dying Light 2 Releases New Massive Patch With Improvements

Techland has released a brand new patch into Dying Light 2 Stay Human, as this latest update adds in a ton of improvements. There's a lot to this patch (1.2 officially), as it covers a variety of player-requested features and overall needed improvements to the game that have been an issue since lunch. These improvements include more immersive details in melee combat, more intense chase sequences during the night, massive improvements to both combat and gameplay balance, a new high-performance preset on PC, numerous technical improvements, fixing the known "deathloops", and more. We have the full rundown from the devs below.

Patch 1.2 for Dying Light 2 Stay Human is available now on PC (Steam and Epic Games Store) and will come to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One in a few days. This patch includes fixes and upgrades for: Story progression

Co-op

Nightrunner tools

Combat improvements

Ragdoll behaviors

Night gameplay balance

UI/UX

Final boss fight

Outro

Overall gameplay balance

Technical improvements

Melee combat, including many new, immersive details Some of the most important fixes from Patch 1.2: All known cases with "deathloops" eliminated.

Fixed blocks in multiple quests – Into The Dark, Assassination, Sophie in The Raid Quest, Hubert in The Only Way Out, Veronika, Nightrunners, The Lost Light, Double Time.

Stability issues fixed: crashes or black screens in certain situations (co-op)

Level 4 of the chase is now more difficult

Howler's senses range increased

Survivor Sense now works correctly and can be triggered without any cooldowns after getting hit or performing specific parkour actions

Improvements to the Options Menu Information Architecture including a dedicated Accessibility Tab

Fixed an issue where the opponent does not react correctly to other players and does not change behavior that might lead to several glitches during co-op play

Banshees and Chargers are now more easily spotted in the Infected hordes during the night

Introduced high-performance preset that optimizes the displayed graphics which allows you to play Dying Light 2 on older computers and laptops

PC DirectX 12 cache-related improvements. The game now runs more smoothly upon the first launch

AVX technology is no longer used in the game, improving issues related to the game crashing on the launch