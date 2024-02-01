Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dynabook, laptop

Dynabrook Has Launched New E11 Series Of Laptops

Dynabrook revealed a new line of laptops that will be up for pre-order in March, as the new E11 series has been announced.

Article Summary Dynabrook unveils E11 Series laptops, focusing on educational needs and versatility.

New Intel N100 and N200 processors boost performance over prior E10 model.

E11 Series includes touch screens and a 2-in-1 convertible design with smart pen.

Rugged build with high-capacity battery, suited for the demands of classroom use.

Dynabrook revealed this week they have a new line of laptops coming out as they have launched the new E11 Series. This new set of laptops is designed to help out more on the educational front, although they can still do other things, including creative content and gaming. That said, these are more for if you're looking for a design to help with education more than anything else. We have more info on this lineup below, as pre-orders for the set will start on March 1.

Dynabook E11 Series

The Dynabook E11 Series represents a significant leap in performance compared to the outgoing E10 model. Performance improvements over the E10 include an upgraded processor, faster memory, and Wi-Fi 6E technology. Compared to the E10's Celeron N4020 processor, the new Intel® N100 and N200 (Alder Lake–N) processors offer twice the number of cores, 50 percent more cache, and a 21 percent faster max turbo frequency. The swap from DDR4 to LPDDR5 memory also provides faster data transfer rates and lower power consumption, while the introduction of Wi-Fi 6E ensures fast and reliable connectivity in busy classroom environments.

Beyond the significant performance improvements, the E11 Series introduces configurations with optional touch screens, and a convertible 2-in-1 form factor with a world-facing camera smart pen optimized for Windows Ink. Ideal for remote learning, each features a 11.6" HD display, high-res UXGA webcam, stereo speakers, and beam-forming dual mics, which work together to provide an excellent platform for seamless collaboration. With durability features like rubber bumpers, mechanically anchored keys, and spill-resistant keyboards, these laptops were engineered to endure years of daily student use.

To maximize the laptop for hybrid learning scenarios, every Dynabook E11 is equipped with a variety of ports, including HDMI®, USB, LAN, and is equipped with Bluetooth connectivity. Additionally, each features a USB-C® port that allows students to connect a display, attach a variety of modern accessories and charge the laptop or other peripherals. For battery life that outlasts the school day, each E11 features a high-capacity battery.

