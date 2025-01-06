Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: F1, F1 24, Formula 1

EA Sports F1 24 Announces Season 5 Arriving Wednesday

EA Sports F1 24 has revealed the details of their upcoming season, as Season 5: Shifting Gears launches Wednesday and runs until early March

Article Summary EA Sports F1 24 Season 5: "Shifting Gears" debuts Jan 8 through Mar 5 with thrilling new content.

Celebrate Daniel Ricciardo's legacy in a special Challenge Career featuring epic moments and rewards.

Tackle the Liam Lawson Pro Challenge at Marina Bay and win the 2024 Miami GP livery.

Elimination Mode returns with high-stakes F1 races; finish 7th+ weekly for exclusive rewards.

EA Sports revealed their plans and the content coming to Season 5 of F1 24, as all of it will be released for the game this Wednesday, January 8. Following a winter break, the season will run until March 5, giving players a new Challenge Career and a Pro Challenge, as well as the return of the popular Elimination Mode, and a ton of cosmetics this season to deck out your car and driver. (Well, what little you see of your driver in the game.) We have some of the details of what's on the way below, as you can read the full notes on the game's website.

F1 24 – Season 5: Shifting Gears

Daniel Ricciardo Challenge Career (January 8 to February 3) – Last season, Formula 1 said goodbye, for now, to the beloved Aussie. Players can celebrate his legacy across four episodes and eight circuits, each representing a key chapter in Ricciardo's journey. Relive moments from his maiden victory with Red Bull in 2014 to his thrilling wins and iconic overtakes, all while competing to unlock new rewards.

Last season, Formula 1 said goodbye, for now, to the beloved Aussie. Players can celebrate his legacy across four episodes and eight circuits, each representing a key chapter in Ricciardo's journey. Relive moments from his maiden victory with Red Bull in 2014 to his thrilling wins and iconic overtakes, all while competing to unlock new rewards. Liam Lawson Pro Challenge (January 8 to March 5) – The New Zealand driver picked up the baton from Danny on the Visa Cash App RB car, and he's challenging players to race him on the streets of the Marina Bay Circuit in Singapore, where he made waves by out-qualifying both Red Bulls and scoring his first points in 2023. Those fast enough to beat his lap will claim the team's 2024 Miami Grand Prix livery.

The New Zealand driver picked up the baton from Danny on the Visa Cash App RB car, and he's challenging players to race him on the streets of the Marina Bay Circuit in Singapore, where he made waves by out-qualifying both Red Bulls and scoring his first points in 2023. Those fast enough to beat his lap will claim the team's 2024 Miami Grand Prix livery. Elimination Mode with F1 Cars (January 8 to March 5) – The fan-favorite mode returns, promising intense multiplayer action where every second counts. This time, players will hit the track in their F1 World car. Every 30 seconds, the driver in last place will be eliminated from the action. Finishing 7th or above at least once each week will unlock special rewards.

