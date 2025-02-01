Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, Pokémon card, Pokemon TCG, Prismatic Evolutions, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Prismatic Evolutions in January 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the new Eeveelution-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Prismatic Evolutions in January 2025.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolutions, which came out in January 2025, are doing now during the month of release.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolutions with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Umbreon ex Special Illustration Rare 161/131: $1,518.75 Sylveon ex Special Illustration Rare 156/131: $738.05 Leafeon ex Special Illustration Rare 144/131: $760.41 Umbreon (Master Ball Reverse Holo) 059/131: $406.50 Vaporeon ex Special Illustration Rare 149/131: $328.80 Espeon ex Special Illustration Rare 155/131: $316.99 Glaceon ex Special Illustration Rare 150/131: $267.23 Flareon ex Special Illustration Rare 146/131: $218.80 Eevee ex Special Illustration Rare 167/131: $218.32 Jolteon ex Special Illustration Rare 153/131: $214.49 Roaring Moon ex Special Illustration Rare 162/131: $196.86 Pikachu ex Gold Hyper Rare 179/131: $162.93 Ceruledge ex Special Illustration Rare 147/131: $147.13 Sylveon (Master Ball Reverse Holo) 040/131: $144.33 Dragapult ex Special Illustration Rare 165/131: $112.39

This is the first time that we're observing the values of this set. Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolutions came out this month and the value of these cards is highly driven by the hype around this set… which makes it very difficult to get. This set could certainly become another Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies in the longterm, but it is way to early to see if the values will drop. I would not encourage purchasing any of these cards as singles.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

